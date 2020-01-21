Roy Hodgson praises midfielder James McCarthy

Roy Hodgson, manager of Crystal Palace, publicly commended James McCarthy for the Irish international’s performance in the Premier League.

McCarthy did not play under Mick McCarthy and his last appearance for the Republic of Ireland was a World Cup qualifier against Moldova in October 2016.

The 29-year-old has been impressed since he started playing in the first team again. McCarthy needed time to return to the groove after joining The Eagles from Everton last summer. The player suffered a terrible broken leg in January 2018, which affected his career.

Now McCarthy is in the spotlight. He has played every 90 minutes in the last four games for Palace, who have lost only one of their last 10 top games.

The player told Off the Ball last November that he needed to play regularly for his club and that international football would take care of itself. It may be worthwhile for international manager Mick McCarthy to answer the phone again, as Glenn Whelan is not currently trying regular soccer for the first team.

Hodgson’s positive words about James McCarthy indicate that he will be a big part of his future plans:

“Very pleased, I think he is excellent and is getting better and better. We knew it would take a while because even though he had been training with Everton for a long time before he came to us – when he came to us he was technically fit, there was nothing wrong with him, the injury was in the distant past, I always knew that the more he did with us, the more training, the more time passed, the more chances he had, a few minutes here and there he would That’s exactly what he did and I found the action he took for our equalizer (against Manchester City) on Saturday incredible to win the ball back so late The game of winning a difficult challenge is back on the ball Putting legs up and playing this pass was a real class that I thought it just shows that my confidence in him as a class player was rewarded and his determination to return to that level of football was rewarded as well He deserves a lot of credit. “