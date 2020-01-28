A man died after serious injuries at the Roy Hill iron ore mine in remote Australia’s Pilbara.

Gina Rinehart’s Roy Hill mine is 115 kilometers north of Newman and 280 kilometers south of Port Hedland and is the country’s largest privately owned mine.

NRW Holdings confirmed that the man who was an employee of the subsidiary DIAB Engineering had sustained serious injuries on Monday morning after an accident on the premises.

The man was flown to Perth by the Royal Flying Doctor Service but died in the hospital overnight.

In a statement released to the ASX, NRW Holdings said it was “devastated by the loss”.

“[We] express our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” the statement said.

“NRW’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees.

“The support has been extended to the family of the worker and his colleagues.”

The statement said that NRW and DIAB had supported Roy Hill and the relevant authorities in investigating the accident.

Roy Hill declined to comment, but said in a statement that it was “sad” about the incident “in which a person was fatally injured.”

The WA Department of Mining, Industrial Control and Security was asked to comment.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

-ABC