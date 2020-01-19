Roxanne Modafferi shows why experience is important

Roxanne Modafferi was a 10-to-1 outsider in the UFC 246 main race against Maycee Barber on Saturday night.

But for “The Happy Warrior” it didn’t matter.

Modafferi immediately stormed and dominated Barber for most of their 15-minute action. She secured a decision win.

What a result! @ RoxyFighter slows down the future at # UFC246! pic.twitter.com/yde8E9YELp

– UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2020

“I want to prove that I’m not just an experienced gatekeeper,” said Modafferi. “I trained everything very hard and hope to keep getting better.

“I’m not scared of someone flyweight.”

“I’m not afraid of any flyweight.” @ Roxyfighter was happy that the improvements she had made in the camp came to fruition against Maycee Barber. # UFC246 live results: https://t.co/DtEugn6Psl pic.twitter.com/Ik8WNknOaB

– UFC News (@UFCNews) January 19, 2020

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with MMA Frenzy’s latest MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

The 37-year-old surprisingly drove to the finals of the UFC flyweight tournament to crown a winner who decided on Nicco Montano for the belt. She returned a few months later and finished the second round with elbows as former Invicta FC champion Barb Honchack.

Since then, Modafferi has had good results.

She lost to Sijara Eubanks by a decision at UFC 230, recovered last April by beating Antonina Shevchenko and was defeated by Jennifer Maia in July.

DROPPED! 👊 @ RoxyFighter drops Maycee in R2! # UFC246 pic.twitter.com/mgkR1oIH7Q

– UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2020

However, this win gives her 24 in her career and three now in the octagon.

“I was a little influenced by my coaches to hug my dark side a little more,” said Modafferi. “I’m not inherently scary, so I tried to focus a little bit more to make sure people take me seriously.”

Respect from @MayceeBarber after a hard-fought competition! 👏 # UFC246 pic.twitter.com/awpobvLQmD

– UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2020

Read a full summary of UFC 246, including the results of The Mix on FightLine.