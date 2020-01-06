Loading...

Route 1 closed south after serious accident in Wrentham

Updated: 1:56 PM EST Jan 6, 2020

Route 1 was closed on Monday afternoon in Wrentham after a serious accident, state police said.

At least one injury has been reported and state police said the accident left debris on the road.

Traffic is diverted to Myrtle Street during the investigation and cleaning up.

#Wrentham Rt 1 South is closed for accident with injury and road debris. #MAtraffic diverted to Myrtle Street.

– Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 6, 2020

