Wenying Zhu, 25, China: I believe that science can provide very good solutions to climate change, but it is also important to include technological solutions in politics, on the agenda and in everyone’s daily life. I’m here to really try to tell leaders to make an impact; let them think about how we can develop policies to encourage the use of renewable energy and technology.

There has been a lot of talk about all the hypocrisy about climate change in Davos, about how the wealthy arrive on private jets to talk about how to be more sustainable. You just left a closed meeting with business leaders to discuss how they can adopt more sustainable practices. Do you think they are taking the problem as seriously as they should?

Kaime Silvestre: I get the impression that they pretend to care about the future and the planet, when in truth, they only care about money and status. So that put me in a bad situation. I’m really sad for that because they have the power. They can make changes, big changes, but they don’t

Vanessa Nakate: I feel like it is a play on words, speeches and promises and we are a little tired of it. It gets frustrating. What they do is talk and promise, but they don’t act.

Eva Jones: I do not know. In fact, I was truly inspired by the frankness of the conversations we had behind closed doors. They were very comprehensive, very specific, and people were asking questions like, “Okay, but how are we really going to implement this?” I think these ideas are of concern to the largest population of societies. I thought this specific session was actually very focused and very interesting on how we can do it and we must and we must implement it. We were also with a nice little group of people in the room; I think it’s easier to have these conversations when it’s a little more secure.

The idea that elites play a “pun” was sort of the theme of Greta’s speech earlier today. She obviously did a lot for climate activism, especially with your generation. Wdo you think it could resonate with so many people?

Kaime Silvestre: First of all, she is white and she comes from Europe, so for her it is easier to receive attention. But activists in the Global South suffer daily from the climate crisis in their lives, so I think the media should be more concerned with them, not just Greta.

Brooks Whiteman: I think Greta does loads and she does a lot for the movement. I think that for climate activists around the world, there was a leadership vacuum that needed to be filled. Greta came in and took the leadership position, which we needed. I don’t think there is anything particularly special about her, but that’s good because it shows that she’s ordinary. And this is what we need. We need someone ordinary – not elitist, not out of touch with reality. She is ordinary like other climate activists.

Eva Jones: I somehow disagree. I think she is extraordinary in her determination. Yes, she was named Time’s Person of the Year, but when you hear her talk, she doesn’t do vanity interviews. It’s never like, “So what do your friends think?” She says, “No, I don’t want to talk about my friends, I want to talk about the crisis.” She’s completely crazy about recruiting journalists and politicians. and bring back whoever talks to him about it. She is so determined that this is what she is going to talk about. She said to me, “No, no, no, no.” It’s so crazy for me simply because I think there are so many activists who can get distracted by …

Brooks Whiteman: She is concentrated.

Eva Jones: Yeah, she’s so focused. Then you think about how long it hit on its own before getting media attention. Obviously, she likes to attract attention, but that’s because it gets her message across. She has such determination inside.

Brooks Whiteman: She doesn’t say it well, which is good. She doesn’t put the message well. She doesn’t coat it for the media. She says it is, and it’s very, very useful.

You mention the need for the media to focus more on the communities that are currently suffering. In what other ways can the media better cover the climate crisis?

Vanessa Nakate: I think the media is so biased by what they report. For example, in Africa, various countries have faced daily flooding due to torrential rain. These floods have been destroying people since October. As activists in Africa, we are trying to get the message out to help this people because many people have been displaced and many people have lost their loved ones. The media didn’t pay much attention to it. I have no problem with them to report other disasters, but we have seen the fires in California and they reported on them every day. We saw the fires in Australia, and they reported on them every day, and donations were made to these people. It really saddens me because there are also people in African countries. They may not be as rich as that, but they are really affected, and the media is not really focusing on it and they still do not understand why. They only give clues to the disasters in Africa by which, on a daily basis, we see them reporting disasters from Western countries. It’s so frustrating.

It’s been 15 days since I hit #savecongorainforest from Uganda. I did not manage to make it sad in the news. Any help is welcome.

Today, I strike against the 1,000 km gas pipeline that Russia plans to build in Congo @ GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/vgS8i47w2r

– Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) October 29, 2019

Kaime Silvestre: In Brazil, we are in the genocide of indigenous communities and there is no social alarm in the media. It’s really bad because there are millions of natives in the Amazon region – which includes eight countries – because there is no protection, especially now because Bolsonaro is the president.

Eva Jones: I think this is more of a problem with how we report the news, and everything is measured on clicks and links. This is the most outrageous title you can put together to get the most people outraged about something. Unfortunately, this leads to some countries being left out of the conversation and it leads to disasters that don’t get the coverage they deserve, but it also causes a lot of numbness. People don’t even care about it anymore, because they really can’t afford it – (not) when horrible pictures are stuffed 24/7. I think it keeps people from getting involved and keeps people from actually participating in the game and saying they care. They don’t want to be vulnerable to the type of pain they see. The media must focus on the solutions. I want to read more articles like the conversations we had in this room, more exploratory stuff. Just spreading the word doesn’t help solve the problem because I think people are really fed up with it because you can’t afford to be around the clock.

What have you noticed from other people your age in terms of awareness of the climate crisis and enthusiasm for change? Are your friends rallying around this issue, or is there a feeling of apathy and / or helplessness?

Wenying Zhu: I would say it’s still a niche market. I think the most important challenge is how to integrate it; how to integrate sustainability. It is one of the biggest risks for everyone. I think it’s very important to let everyone know of your interest.

Eva Jones: In fact, I think a lot of people care about it. I see people getting involved in different ways. My friends who may not be as politically active as some of my other friends just say to me, “Hey man, we don’t use paper towels.” Just small changes in behavior. But I think that’s what keeps everyone from getting involved – because I think everyone sees it as a problem, especially where I live in eastern Oregon, where the wildfires and the melting glaciers and salmon populations are right in front of us – is this constant flow of bad news. Because then you cannot read these more in-depth articles that deal with the policy that is presented, or the business solutions that are presented, because you are at the end after scrolling for 10 minutes. You just say to yourself, “Oh my God, I’m overwhelmed. I have to go and think about happy things.” Everything associated with climate change is negative, and they are not able to get more useful information, more motivating and more mobilizing.

Brooks Whiteman: I am 15 years old, and I have noticed that there is a serious lack of action and enthusiasm to do something against climate change. Everyone says, “Yeah, we really don’t care.” They are very relaxed. I just think we just have to wake up and start acting. When someone takes action, people wonder, “Why are they doing this?” It is not even a serious problem.

Vanessa Nakate: The main challenges we face are information and fear from the government and the police. In my country it is illegal to protest anything because we do not have freedom of expression. This affects the decisions of many people. Many people would like to join militancy, but they are afraid of being arrested, or of having to deal with tear gas and all that.

The other thing is that many people are not aware of the climate crisis. I had to teach myself about it and know the facts about climate change, but not everyone is ready to take this initiative. So they have to be informed in one way or another. I learned one thing: people listen to the media a lot. So if the media reports something and links it to climate change, they can actually educate someone. I agree that it is good to report solutions, but there are communities where people are less informed, and the media need to step in and report the disasters these people face and relate them to climate change, so that they can know and understand who they are.

Eva Jones: When you really look at where the responsibility is, the media is a business and businesses are supposed to make a profit. And so I think this idea of ​​uneducated communities really comes down to education systems and governments that have to step up the game in terms of transmitting data to these places. Because it’s hard to expect a Western newspaper company to start sending information there, because in the current state of our business, it doesn’t seem viable.

Kaime Silvestre: I always try to involve young people, especially my friends, in the movement, and I truly believe that it is up to our generation to make things happen. If each of us makes a contribution to the planet, I think we can make a revolution. It happened in Hong Kong. Young people go to the streets because they really, really want to change things. If the whole world did the same thing, we would have a better world. I hope one day.

Tackling the climate crisis is a monumental and difficult battle, and in many ways the emissions we need to reach seem out of reach. You mention the Hong Kong protesters as a source of inspiration. What else gives you hope that we can overcome this? How do you remain optimistic in the face of all the forces opposing the movement?

Kaime Silvestre: I can see the mobilisations and more people taking to the streets. We can see in the social media a lot of movement for the climate and for the planet, so I am optimistic.

Vanessa Nakate: We all have dreams and those dreams keep us positive about the future because if we really want to realize the dreams we have and the hopes we have, it means we have to fight for the future. So it’s one of my biggest motivations to keep fighting.

Brooks Whiteman: I remain optimistic about climate change even if it is a dangerous disaster not far from us because there are new movements. Of course, Greta, it is fairly new, and of course, the Arctic base camp is growing larger and larger. It’s his fourth year. The media is paying more attention to climate change, and I think we are going to intensify and, gradually, more and more people will take a step and we will have a revolution.

Eva Jones: Honestly, I just have to close my eyes and believe everything will be fine. We got into this mess. We can work our way out. Knowing that there is technology, that there is money and that we know what the problem is – if I can believe long enough, I can start to get excited about the way it works is going to be epic if everything turns around. If you walk around as if you’ve already reached your goals, your brain will begin to associate ways of seeing it. Like when you learn a new word, then, all of a sudden, that word is everywhere. If you put yourself in that state of mind, then all of a sudden you’re going to say to yourself, “Hey, there is, there is another way to reach my goal.” I just have to hold on until to what I find this excitement for what our future of greed will hold.

Wenying Zhu: Honestly, I’m really not an optimist. Live, Vanessa said, we talk a lot, but we do very little. For example, I work with the United Nations and I am currently researching data on sustainable finance and the land use sector. Many companies, many banks and many institutional investors have made commitments. By 2020, this year, they have declared that their portfolios will be 100% free from deforestation, or that their portfolios will be 100% sustainable. But none of them succeed, and only a few indicate how close they are. So there is very little on the track. I also look at how much people invest in sustainable finance, but in reality it’s only 10% to 5% of the entire portfolio, and there is still a lot of money for the fossil fuel sector.

Eva Jones: But think of the 5% and 10% that probably didn’t exist 15 years ago.

Wenying Zhu: At least we now know how much we are missing and where we are, and we can see what we can do in the future. So it’s already a step forward, as you said. We knew nothing. We didn’t know anything about climate change and how we behaved, so this is progress. But we still have a lot to do in the future.

This round table has been condensed and edited for clarity.