Roughriders sign defensive lineman A.C. Leonard up to season 2021 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

In 73 career games, Leonard made 160 defensive tackles, 25 pockets and four forced handcuffs. The 28-year-old Florida resident was named all-star in the East Division in 2018.

Redblacks bring Baltimore back, Gosselin

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Redblacks have signed defensive back Sherrod Baltimore and Canadian fullback Anthony Gosselin for the 2020 season.

Baltimore has played 49 games and collected 91 tackles during three seasons in Ottawa. He also included an interception in the loss of the Redblacks against Calgary in the 2018 Gray Cup game.

Before joining the Redblacks, Baltimore played for four years at the University of Maine.

“It feels good to be back in Ottawa where I belong,” he said in a statement. “Everyone in Canada knows that I want to be here.

“We have some things to settle and I can’t wait to get back to the field for the best fans in the CFL and to fight for a Gray Cup with my brothers.”

Gosselin, a 27-year-old from Otterburn, Que., Played 29 games in three seasons with the Redblacks since joining the team after his university career with Sherbrooke.

Gosselin was selected by the Redblacks in the second round, 18th overall, in the 2017 CFL version.

As an ink return to extension

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes have signed receiver / return Mario Alford for a one-year contract extension.

The five-foot-eight, 177-pound Alford scored touchdowns on back in his first two games with Montreal after joining the team last season.

Alford, 27, played for the Toronto Argonauts in 2018. He previously spent time in the NFL with Cincinnati, Cleveland, Chicago and the New York Jets.

Stamps sign again attacking lineman

CALGARY – Attacking pledgee Nila Kasitati has signed again with the Calgary Stampeders.

Kasitati, who joined the Stamps in 2018 after a stint on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice roster, made 16 starts on the right tackle for the Stamps last year.

“I wanted to stay in Calgary because I love the family atmosphere within the Stampeders organization,” Kasitati said in a statement.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 22, 2020.

The Canadian press