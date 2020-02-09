Roughnecks Quicksticks: former captain Dan MacRae returns with NY Riptide

His two previous visits to the Rough House were all about celebration …

The first to win the National Lacrosse League crown of 2019, and the next to mark the opportunity with the banner increase.

But the return of Dan MacRae Saturday night to the Saddledome came with the hope of crushing any kind of party that was planned by the host Calgary Roughnecks.

The days of the dynamite defender as captain of the Roughnecks are behind him, so nowadays the Riggers are the enemy, as he is now trying to lead one of the new NLL’s new teams in the Riptide in New York.

“Some early struggles are obvious, but generally not bad,” said MacRae, whose Riptide did not exactly roll into Calgary for this NLL tilt.

The expansion franchise only had one win through eight games in the first season.

“After the sketch of the expansion, you start to see the pieces fall into place,” MacRae said. “We knew that it would not be easy. We knew that we would get a young group with a lot of potential and a lot of hunger, but a short time to get together.

“But it’s just how you manage the ups and downs as a team to get ahead. And I think we did so well as a group. “

With the help of MacRae of course.

The 6-foot-1, 213-pound. defensive specialist is more than just a solid rock at the back of the Riptide.

Just as he was with the Roughnecks, he is the captain of the Big Apple team and brings the first-year team 10 years of professional success. Included, of course, is his claim to be the leader of last year’s NLL champion club, while the Riggers put together their third title run in franchise history.

That is why Saturday night marked his second visit to the Dome this season.

Seven months after raising the roof with their title clinch last May, MacRae – despite being plucked from the Riggers roster in the off-season expansion plan – received the call from his old team to help the club get the championship banner on 21 December. .

“It was great that the organization could take me to Calgary for the banner raise,” MacRae said. “That was extremely special and meant a lot for me to be with the team for that event. That is a night I will never forget.

“But if you were part of it, it might have taken a bit of shine out of this game – it took the shine away to call it the first time there. But this one is definitely circled because I am battling so many guys with whom I have played and with which I have won a big championship.

“It was absolutely difficult to leave the Roughnecks … it’s all I knew,” continued the 31-year-old MacRae, the Rigger’s first round choice (sixth overall) in the NLL Entry Draft 2010. “They gave me it shot to get into the competition by deploying me. Curt Malawsky was there all the time I was there, just like a bunch of guys – Dane Dobbie, Curtis Dickson, Curtis Manning, Mike Carnegie … it was really hard. “

The challenge on the east coast, however, helps to absorb the blow.

And as expected, MacRae does its best to mitigate the early problems of the expansion team.

His only goal in the season was clutch fashion, when MacRae won the renewal winner in the historic first expansion franchise victory – 13-12 over host Philadelphia Wings on January 24.

“I’m just trying to provide enough leadership and experienced experience to a young group of guys in New York who may not have played much box lacrosse in their careers,” MacRae added. “I’m just trying to provide enough knowledge on the defensive side of things to Xs and Os and emotional management and also on the floor.”

FAST STICKS

Another former Roughneck player has an impact with the freshman Riptide. Tyler Digby, who played three seasons with the 2016-18 Riggers, came into the matchup on Saturday as the team leader in points (32) … Riggers F Dane Dobbie was in the final game of his six-game suspension. F Jesse King and F Ryan Martel stayed out of the Roughnecks line-up due to an injury. G Landon Kells, F Marshal King, F Sean Tyrrell and F Travis Getz are on the Riggers training schedule. Roughnecks scratches for the game against the Riptide were D Liam LeClair and D Anthony Kalinich … Scratches for the Riptide were D Myles Jones and F Travis Longboat.

RETURN

Roughnecks ahead Dane Dobbie and Curtis Dickson and goalkeeper Christian Del Bianco run ‘Train with the Pros’ lacrosse camps March 29 and April 4 at the Calgary Soccer Center. Lacrosse players from beginners to dwarfs are invited to register for the 90-minute clinics, focusing on stick skills, game fundamentals and goalkeeper corners. Information about ‘Train with the Pros’ can be found at CalgaryRoughnecks.com/roughnecks-train-with-the-pros-camp-2020/ … For every home goal that the Riggers score this season, the Calgary Roughnecks Foundation will pay $ 25 to the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society to assist in the rehabilitation and relocation of homeless and helpless animals in our province. To date, the Roughnecks have scored 26 goals on the home field and raised $ 650 for the ‘Action for AARCS’, which raises money and publicizes the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society … For every ticket purchased for Superhero Night at the Rough House – the February 29 tilt against the San Diego seals (7.30 p.m.) – AARCS website returns $ 5 to the organization to help fund their rescue missions and find FOUR homes for the animals they shelter. Buy tickets at http: //www.roughnecksgroupscom/aarcs.

[email protected]

Tweets by ToddSaelhofPM