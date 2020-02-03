Rough winter with an impact on nature in Wyoming, higher mortality rates expected in some areas

(Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

CASPER, Wyo – Winter conditions in the Lander region have affected nature in the area and this is expected to continue.

“Given the early onset and continued presence of severe, harsh conditions, increased mortality from fawns and older adults is expected for deer and gaff,” the Lander Regional Office of Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on January 29. “(S) similar to last year, the land south of the mountains of Green / Crooks is ‘snowed in’ and is experiencing severe harsh winter conditions (extreme cold and strong winds). Several thousands of Gaffels were ‘packed’ by a local rancher against I -80 on the north side of the highway west of Rawlins in the herd unit of the Red Desert reported. “

“Between 300 and 500 pronghorn have repeatedly entered the I-80 priority gates west of Fort Steele, while going from Walcott westwards to Sinclair.”

Their presence near the highway has resulted in “a few dozen” Gaffelbokken die in collisions with vehicles.

“More than a dozen (Gaffelbok) have been documented lost due to drowning while attempting to cross the North Platte River prior to ice formation,” adds Game and Fish. “Deep snow has pushed hundreds of moose north to the UP railroad and the I-80 on the Red Rim / Daley Wildlife Habitat Management Area, a move that has not been seen since the winter of 2011-12.”

“While strong winds have exposed the tops of leaves on many winter ranges, most are still covered with crust snow, which makes weather movements and foraging difficult. Last year, comparable conditions prevailed from February and March compared to this winter in November and December. “

Areas around Dubois have also seen increased snow cover since November 2019 compared to average years.

“There is still bare soil and food available, but the existing snow cover has crusts and makes foraging and movement for big game in the area more difficult,” says Game and Fish. “Snowtel data from the area indicate that the snow water equivalent at measurement locations is generally higher than 120% of the average values, again indicating a dense, crusty snow layer.”

“Since at least Thanksgiving (-17oF at the end of October), the Riverton and Lander areas have experienced harsher conditions with persistent crusty snow cover and cold temperatures. Winter ranges outside the Riverton / Lander valleys have snow and what is there has lubricated to make movements and foraging more difficult; although in the past two weeks the winter habitats in front of the Wind River mountains and those in the Twin Creek and Beaver Creek areas have been opened considerably. “

