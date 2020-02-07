Rotten raptor tomatoes, metacritical and IMDB audience results revealed

The audience scores for Birds of Prey have arrived at Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic and IMDB.

Rotten tomatoes

The Rotten Tomatoes audience score for birds of prey is currently 79% of the total audience score with an average rating of 4 out of 5 out of 2,152 ratings.

The verified audience of Rotten Tomatoes has a much higher rating of 88% and an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 out of 724 reviews.

This is what people say:

Mike H has 5 stars. He writes: “Absolutely the best DC film ever. Make up for suicide squad! “

Steve S has 1.5 stars. He writes: “I thought I would try because I thought the last one was” ok “, yes, since I didn’t suspect my cup of tea. Sad times we live in, where you can’t enjoy a bit of escape without ramming BS in your throat … Maybe one day Hollywood will understand, but then again … Not to mention the bad plot and that bad spectacle. It was like watching a soap for actors for the first time. “

Max W gives him 1 star. He writes: “Worse than cats. Do yourself a favor and watch 1917 Little Women or even the new Star Wars movie before you approach this crap. “

David O has 5 stars. He writes: “Great fun…. Mary Elizabeth Windstead nailed it and needs the whole film for her character. “

Toby H gives it 4 stars. He writes: “Birds of Prey is a loud, violent mess of a comic book film, but we loved it. Appealing, detailed and personable characters who kick Gotham in the butt in an original way. Margot is the perfect Quinn. These birds have left. “

Martin H has 1.5 stars. He writes: “It’s DC’s Charlie’s Angels. At least McGregor was fun.”

Artem K has a half star. He writes: “This is the worst film in my life.”

Luciano O gives the film 4.5 stars. He writes: “A really good film with amazing action scenes. Although it seems a little short, every member of the cast has the moment to shine, and indeed they do. “

Pedro G. gives the film 5 stars. He writes: “Crazy, funny and violent. The best battle scenes of the DCU and an amazing performance by Margot Robbie. “

Damien N has 5 stars. He writes: “Storytelling is chaotic, but it is thematically appropriate. The film is beautiful and colorful and you can really say that they did good action scenes with great graphics (indeed PG-16!). The characters (especially the hunter) are very well put together and personable. Margot Robbie had a great vision and the studio supported her and we got this beautiful baby from it. “

Nico B gives it 3 stars. He writes: “Birds of Prey is not trying to be more than what it is, a kitschy, joyful ride with a colorful cast of characters, intense action sequences and lots of laughs, but also a surprising amount of heart, all held together by Margot Robbie’s undeniable charm! “

Chris M has 5 stars. He writes: “This film is really damn great. I can’t wait to see it again. 10/10 Margot Robbie owns it.”

Metakritisch

At Metacritic, the user comment is currently 6.1 out of 10. The film has 87 positive reviews, 11 mixed reviews and 50 negative reviews.

Here’s what users say about Metacritic:

NRGFLO gives the film a 0. They write: “Rubbish film. Anyone who gives this film a 10/10 must be paid out. Funny how the ratings below me have the name “Jerz” as username and all 3 have a 10. Hmmm … use your money to see 1917 or Parasite instead. “

Reud gives the film a 1. You write: “I went with friends in the hope that we could at least laugh at how terrible this film will be … We couldn’t, it was just so sad and miserable.” At least cats made us laugh. Woke up: extremely nervous. “

bo3lwa gives the film a 0. They write: “I hate suicide squad, but I think it’s better to eat one point than birds of prey. I’m sorry, DC fans, that’s what makes the film so bad.”

Zaksim gives the film a 0. They write: “The worst film ever. The film has an embarrassing performance, a rough story. But action is worth seeing. “

Kyrsben gives the film a grade 2. They write: “A superhero film in which not a single character resembles the comic book equivalent that was shot with the full artistry of a YouTube video on a budget of $ 500. Miserable dirt, avoid. “

PenguinSenpai gives the film a 10. They write: “Funny, wild action that takes your breath away. Really interesting characters mixed with the tempting plot make this DC one of the best films ever. Yes. And no, this is not a person who hates garbage from a “waking” era. Check it out and enjoy it. “

Shauvik gives the film a 9. They write: “Perfectly made comic action film. Loved the origin of a team. Action was fantastic.”

MKX-JADE gives the film a 10. They write: “Amazing action pack, it was one of the best DC films. Action-packed, fun film, there was a ton of Harley Quinn that I loved, but not many that I understand, but the film is really funny and it was worth the wait. “

Vicwonder gives the film a 10. You write: “Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, stirring, spectacular, never the same, absolutely unique, never done before, without fear of referring to or not pointing it out, put it in one Mixer, **** on it, vomit on it, eat it, give it birth. “

EdTheRingleader gives the film a 9. You write: “I really enjoyed it! The characters may not be very comic-accurate, with one fairly loosely adapted, but they’ve stayed pretty much the basics. It was a fun ride with great action sequences and jokes. And there was no intrusive “wakefulness” that people keep complaining about. It’s a great movie in a series that is now DC. Aquaman, Shazam !, Joker, and now that! I hope for more! Go and look at that! “

Paponayala gives the film a 10. They write: “All stupid children will complain that this film has a lot of SJW propaganda, but it doesn’t. It’s no wonder the captain. The film is cool and cool. “

LatinCritic13 gives the film a 7. They write: “After the events of the suicide squad, it can be said with certainty that Harley Quinn’s termination of” The Joker “in Birds of Prey actually worked quite well. The stunt choreography under the direction is surprising by John Wick, Chad Stahelski, and the colorful cinematography. And everything else but a cheap one-dimensional villain is just the icing on the cake. DCEU has finally got a good R-rated film that didn’t disappoint. It’s bad and feminist like Captain Marvel? No, but it’s definitely a hell of a time to see these women kicking their asses in this dark DC flick like Tarantino. At least I didn’t drink bleach after seeing it. “

IMDB

On IMDB, the film has a weighted average score of 6.7 out of 10 out of 6,725 users.

As you can see in the table below, 20% of the voters gave the film a 10. Another 20% gave it a 7. 16% gave it an 8 and 12% gave it a 6. Almost 10% gave it a 1.

IMDB also gives us a demographic breakdown. Women aged 18 and over apparently gave the film more points than men aged 18 and over. However, this trend has been recognized in men and women under the age of 18. However, these sample sizes are also much smaller compared to the other areas.

Perhaps more importantly, there are significantly more men reviewing this film, which may indicate that more men saw it than women.

This is what the people in the IMDB say:

Curbicon gives the film an 8. You write, “I’ll just give it a try, if you reject this criticism for defending a really entertaining violent film, I understand.” Literally just SEE THE FILM! This film is anything but a “men are garbage” film. It’s a fun movie about a robbery that is everyone’s throat. Sometimes really formulaic, but this is practically a matter of course for this type of film! Margot Robbie did a fantastic job than the Quinn herself, and the supporting characters also had their moments! I have to give McGregor a FAT salute for his role. He brought as much flame and fire as Margot gave her the role. Go ahead and do yourself a favor. This is a good time to watch! “

Ndetzzz gives the film a 4. They write: “While Margot Robbie is a good Harley Quinn, the character has not been given enough arcing. The action was predictable and established, especially due to the lack of a strong antagonist. The main opponent, played by Ewan McGregor, was not developed and therefore did not add any significant value to the storyline. Although some of the fight scenes were entertaining, the film as a whole was truly unforgettable. “

Gcarpieci gives the film a 5. You write: “If you don’t necessarily have to understand exactly what’s going on in your film, you can enjoy this psychedelic mix of disjointed cool images, great music, crackers and fragments of good acting… Birds Of Prey is one Chaos that is presented in a chaotic way, hardly holds together as a story, but offers moments of fun. “

Eli_Elvis gives the film a grade of 1. You write: “If you make a comic film with loved characters, be sure to land those characters. You can deconstruct them as you wish, but if the heart is not there you will get this instead of “The Joker”. There are no birds of prey, at least none that can be recognized by the counterparts of the starting material. Robbie isn’t Harley, maybe her 90s cousin, but not Harley. If a cartoon does more than a multi-million dollar movie, you failed. Over the top man hates New Wave feminism and alphabet “representation” for no reason. Action is not credible. Writing is cruel. Editing is hectic. If you hated suicide commando, greet to his jealous about reaching the sister. “

Atlfitzgerald-16359 gave the film a 3. They write: “An idiot from Warner Bros. The best thing about the suicide commission was Robbie’s performance, but this vehicle is at a disadvantage for the potential it has. Robbie is doing her best, but direction, script and editing are not at the required level. An interesting figure that is badly treated by a very lackluster font. Disappointing.”

Dnoote gives the film an 8. You write: “You can always say when someone reviews a film who either has never even seen the film or just wants to compare it to an old comic… instead of just enjoying the film and earning it for free Agenda. BoP was fun, worth the entrance fee and highly recommended. “

Robthesnob gives the film a grade of 4. You write: “Only another furious feminist film with racial swapping and total annihilation of all characters, especially Black Mask and Black Canary, is irrelevant to Huntress. Writing is bad, it’s just terrible. “

Bajada-86680 gives the film a 5. They write: “I just got out of a 6pm screening on Thursday evening. Overall disappointing, all jokes fell flat except for 2, where the majority of the audience laughed. The fights are all slow where the guy flips, seriously they overdid it. It was just boring. They screwed up Huntress as little as she was in it, they made her a kind of idiot. It was just boring overall. I think it will make money because they push the female power hard. All the men are bad in the film, but they dropped the ball. OG Suicide Squad is better and that says something. “

Joelluamba gives the film a 3. They write: “An attempt is being made to become a Deadpool film, but it failed miserably. There are some good action sequences, but overall they are nothing like the Birds of Prey. As Comic film definitely fails. Overall, it’s a messy film. “

Bobbybsaveswesteros gives the film a 10. They write: “Everything looks cool. From the action sequences to the settings, the plot and the chemistry between the actors and especially Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as The Huntress. Kudos to the entire team. Margot Robbie deserves special recognition for this idea and has managed to convince the WB studios to produce the film. Ahh !! It looks like Butthurt dudebros are coming in packs to get a single star rating. I bet most of them haven’t seen the movie yet. “

Eugenewicaksono gives the film a 6. They write: “At the beginning of the film, the plot is pretty boring, but I kind of like the end, the plot is too simple, but I didn’t expect too much when I saw the film, though my friends invite me to watch this film again, I say yes !!! “

