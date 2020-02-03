Rotating strokes go through Quinte News

Primary school students on the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board are hit by two strikes this week.

On Tuesday there is a one-day rotating strike that has consequences for grade 8 JK students.

On Thursday there is a one-day provincial strike at all public primary schools.

All students in JK grade 8 are not allowed to go to school these days. This includes students in grades 7 and 8 who go to school at a high school.

These strikes do not affect students in grades 9-12.

The primary schools of Kawartha Pine-Ridge will be affected by the walk-outs on Wednesday and Limestone on Friday.

All Catholic schools in Ontario are also closed on Tuesdays. This includes all primary and secondary schools within the administration of Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School.

All four teachers’ unions have had no contracts since 31 August and are all working on a form of work.

