Ross Mathews still remembers that “Friends” were shocks

Ross Mathews says that two members of the cast “Friends” were less friendly to him.

In his new book ‘Name Drop’, Mathews 40 writes about the red carpet for the 75-year anniversary celebration of NBC for ‘The Tonight Show’, where Mathews cut his teeth in 2002 as ‘Ross the Intern’.

While Matt LeBlanc and Mathew Perry approached him, Mathews writes that he screamed: ‘It’s so good to meet you! I’m Ross! “

LeBlanc responded quickly: “No, you are not, he is there” and gestured to his “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer, who played the character Ross in the show.

“” Oh yes, the other Ross, “I answered, rolling jokes with my eyes,” writes the “RuPaul Drag Race” judge. “That didn’t go well. Immediately the mood changed. Matthew Perry started staring blankly into the camera while Matt LeBlanc asked,” How did you get this performance? “

Mathews answered nervously: “I slept to the top,” while Perry kept walking towards the camera.

“Matt LeBlanc pointed to me, then looked into the camera and said,” Jay, are you kidding? Are you kidding me, Jay? “” Mathews remembers. “Matthew Perry joined in, pointed the camera and asked,” What is the call here, Jay? “

Fifteen years later Mathews was on the red carpet for the SAG Awards for E! when LeBlanc, 52, approached him and said, “I don’t know if you remember this, but years ago you interviewed me on a red carpet and I was really rude to you. Since then it has been bothering me and I’ve always been with you want to apologize. It wasn’t cool of me to do that to you. I’m sorry. “

Mathews appreciated the gracious apology of the “Episodes,” but brutally notes that Perry, 50, has yet to apologize.

.