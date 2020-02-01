Roslovic scores twice as Winnipeg Jet’s leading division leading Blues 5-2 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Ryan O’Reilly had scored 4:10 left in the game to get the Blues into a goal when he defeated Hellebuyck with a feed from Zach Sanford.

Brayden Schenn had eliminated Hellebuyck’s bid for a fifth top position when he picked up a perfect feed from Jaden Schwartz at 13:20 of the third period.

The Jets took a 3-0 lead in the final frame. Striker Jack Roslovic scored his second goal of the game when he set aside a rebound from Dmitry Kulikov with 2:55 left in the frame. Roslovic then sent Andrew Copp to the net with a backhand pass and the center of Winnipeg defeated Binnington with 15 seconds to go in the period. Sami Niku, who had assisted with the first goal, recorded his second helper of the night.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first 20 minutes. Roslovic broke a shot past Binnington on the stick side after a handy feed from Niku.

Both goalkeepers were sharp in the first period when Binnington Scheifele stopped close up, while Hellebuyck was forced to stop several dangerous shots, especially early in the first.

The Jets will play host to the Nashville Predators in the final game of a three-game house on Tuesday, before heading to St. Louis on Thursday to face the Blues.

OBSERVATIONS – Blues ahead Alexander Steen – the son of the legendary Jets center Thomas Steen – celebrated his 1000th NHL competition on Saturday night. Fans gave Alex a standing ovation during a short video tribute during a break in the action in the first period. Thomas Steen will be officially inducted into the Jets Hall of Fame during a game in Winnipeg on February 11 … Winnipeg forward Mathieu Perreault, who was forced to come out of Friday’s game with an undisclosed injury, did not fit the Blues . He was replaced in the line-up by Logan Shaw, a recent call from the Manitoba moose.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 1, 2020.

Jim Bender, The Canadian Press