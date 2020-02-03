Roslovic scores twice as Winnipeg Jet’s leading division leading Blues 5-2 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Connor Hellebuyck was excellent in just before the Jets (26-23-4). The NHL all-star keeper stopped with 38 shots, while Jordan Binnington made 28 saves for the leading Blues (31-14-8).

“He was fine tonight,” Binnington said about the Jets start net. “He was pretty solid.”

After the Blues had drawn within one with 4:10 left, Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler sent the game away with an empty goal with 1:31 left. Patrik Laine added another empty netter with another 21 seconds.

Ryan O’Reilly had scored at 3:50 of the third to get the Blues into a goal when he defeated Hellebuyck with a feed from Zach Sanford.

Brayden Schenn had eliminated Hellebuyck’s bid for a fifth top position when he picked up a perfect feed from Jaden Schwartz at 13:20 of the third period.

“We know they have a lot of firepower and are fighting for their lives,” O’Reilly said. “They are going to play desperately and you see that, they get that first goal and get a little bit of confidence and go from there. And for us we have to play harder.”

The Jets took a 3-0 lead in the final frame. Roslovic scored his second goal of the game when he set aside a rebound from Dmitry Kulikov with 2:55 left in the frame. Roslovic then sent Andrew Copp to the net with a backhand pass and the center of Winnipeg defeated Binnington with 15 seconds to go in the period. Sami Niku registered his second helper of the night on the goal.

“We just tried to play with speed, not to do too much through the neutral zone,” Copp said. “(Roslovic) played my goal great. And then, just some good work from him on the second. And then, the jump on the first. “

In the first period the Jets got lucky from a linesman. Niku took the puck and fed Roslovic, who broke a shot past Binnington on the stick side late in the period.

“I wanted to come up with a rescue there for the boys, but a lot is happening and the puck is not bouncing your way,” Binnington added. “That’s where the keepers come in and I have some responsibility for myself. I just have to keep working hard and stay there for the boys and it will come.”

In the meantime, the Jets finally stopped bleeding.

“I think we can get better,” Copp said. “It wasn’t perfect. But it felt like it was a good step in the right direction. Depending on when we get boys back, it might be a while. Hopefully we can build on today’s performance.”

The Jets will play the host of the Nashville Predators in the final of a three-game house on Tuesday, before going to St. Louis on Thursday to brave the Blues.

OBSERVATIONS – Blues ahead Alexander Steen – the son of the legendary Jets center Thomas Steen – celebrated his 1000th NHL competition on Saturday night. Fans gave Alex a standing ovation during a short video tribute during a break in the action in the first period. Thomas Steen will be officially initiated into the Jets Hall of Fame during a race in Winnipeg on February 11 … Winnipeg forward Mathieu Perreault, who had an upper body injury on Friday, will be out for two weeks. He was replaced in the line-up by Logan Shaw, a recent call from the Manitoba moose.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 1, 2020.

Jim Bender, The Canadian Press