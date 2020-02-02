Roslovic scores twice as Jets the best division-leading Blues

Winnipeg ahead Jack Roslovic scored two goals and an assist to lead the Jets to a 5-2 win over the reigning Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues at Bell MTS Place on Saturday night.

The Jets broke a five-game losing streak and are now 12-12-2 at home this season.

Connor Hellebuyck was excellent in just before the Jets (26-23-4). The NHL all-star keeper stopped with 38 shots, while Jordan Binnington made 28 saves for the leading Blues (31-14-8).

After the Blues were drawn in 3-2 with 4:10 left, Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler sent the game away with an empty goal with 1:31 left. Patrik Laine added another empty netter with another 21 seconds.

Ryan O’Reilly had scored 4:10 left in the game to get the Blues into a goal when he defeated Hellebuyck with a feed from Zach Sanford.

Brayden Schenn had eliminated Hellebuyck’s bid for a fifth top position when he picked up a perfect feed from Jaden Schwartz at 13:20 of the third period.

The Jets took a 3-0 lead in the final frame. Striker Jack Roslovic scored his second goal of the game when he set aside a rebound from Dmitry Kulikov with 2:55 left in the frame. Roslovic then sent Andrew Copp to the net with a backhand pass and the center of Winnipeg defeated Binnington with 15 seconds to go in the period. Sami Niku, who had assisted with the first goal, recorded his second helper of the night.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first 20 minutes. Roslovic broke a shot past Binnington on the stick side after a handy feed from Niku.

Both goalkeepers were sharp in the first period when Binnington Scheifele stopped close up, while Hellebuyck was forced to stop several dangerous shots, especially early in the first.

The Jets will play the host of the Nashville Predators in the final of a three-game house on Tuesday, before going to St. Louis on Thursday to brave the Blues.

OBSERVATIONS – Blues ahead Alexander Steen – the son of the legendary Jets center Thomas Steen – celebrated his 1000th NHL competition on Saturday night. Fans gave Alex a standing ovation during a short video tribute during a break in the action in the first period. Thomas Steen will be officially initiated in the Jets Hall of Fame during a competition in Winnipeg on 11 February. Winnipeg is not sending Mathieu Perreault, who was forced out of Friday’s game with an undisclosed injury, against the Blues. He was replaced in the line-up by Logan Shaw, a recent call from the Manitoba moose.