Rosario Dawson responds to friend Cory Booker, who ends the presidential race

Rosario Dawson stands by her husband, Sen. Cory Booker, after the president hopefully broke off the race on Monday.

“My dear, I am always impressed with how you exude this grace and courtesy while expressing your passion and brilliance in response to these turbulent times,” the 40-year-old trance actress wrote next to a photo of the kissing couple on Instagram , “I am so thankful for your voice and your commitment. Your love is for us all. Thank you. You and your team grow in humanity every day and build community every day, which gives me the belief that we will actually rise. I see You. I love you! “

Cory Booker and Rosario DawsonFilmMagic

Dawson was unable to join Booker during his first debates and events. However, she participated in a debate in October and was a supporter of his landing for the Democratic nomination. This fall, Booker attended an event for Dawson’s fall 2019 film “The Need to Grow”, where the two were stowed on the PDA for cameras.

In an interview with Good Day New York in April 2019, Booker [50] admitted that while his political future may come to a standstill at some point, his love for Dawson will always be of paramount importance.

“You and I are not trying to get this through a political lens. We are just two people in love who try to build a great relationship every day, ”Booker said. “Because I’m going to tell you what – in my best case I’m going to be elected president, I’m serving two terms. It’s only 10 years … nine years of my life. What I want to do with Rosario is something that will last forever . “