Rosario Dawson renounces weed – at least up to 4/20

Actress Rosario Dawson makes a health kick since her father underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer at the end of last year.

That means a mostly vegan vegetable diet – lots of oatmeal, jam, spinach and the occasional fish – without alcohol or weed.

“I feel so infected by the planet, and I want to see my father go on this trip, I want to cleanse my body,” the “Jessica Jones” star told Women’s Health for the February issue. “I want to be as clear as possible and to be very aware every day.”

But Dawson admits that she may not dump dope completely.

“Twenty-four (as in April 2020) is perhaps the month where I take CBD,” she added.

Dawson, who first became famous when she was discovered by photographer Larry Clark and cast in the controversial movie “Kids” from 1995 at the age of 15, is also a single mother, who has now adopted teenage Isabella at the age of 11 age.

The pair sees a family therapist together, who helped strengthen their bond and encouraged Dawson to deal with her own childhood trauma. She has previously spoken about being sexually abused as a young person.

“I learned so much about trauma and I started looking at my own story,” she explained. “My go-to-place was being angry, I want to stop that.”

Dawson has also talked about friend Cory Booker, who recently shot the presidential race, and yes, the marriage has been discussed.

“I feel a lot of life for us,” acknowledged the “Seven Pounds” actress. “It was a wonderful feeling to be cherished and cared for. I’ve never been this close to anyone. We make sure we connect. That’s something I’ve taken for granted in the past.”

