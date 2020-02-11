Rosalia wanted to fix imperfections on her face and the result is scary. It looks like someone else!

Rosalia

The Spaniards went hand in hand and surprised everyone with a video.

The singer’s fame Rosalia is lost sight of, and it must be admitted that part of her ascent, in addition to her undisputed singing talent, is due to her physical appearance.

Become fashion influencers, the catalan artist She is praised for her special way of dressing and her risky appearance, in which she often mixes different trends, prints and colors in order to break the canons imposed by fashion.

The Instagram account of the interpreter of “With height” has become a gallery that not only shows her talent in music, but also the ability to shine with her outfits.

But lately the spanish singer surprised everyone on the famous Tik Tok platform with a video in which she looked very changed, so much that she looked like someone else.

Give the impression of a surgical intervention, Rosalia unveiled their tricks to retouch their photos, completely change their facial features and evoke different reactions from their fans.

The followers of The Barcelona-born artist, are faithful to all their deeds so that this time they were also satisfied with the events of their idol.

¿Por qué lo hizo? Rosalía se deformó el rostro y lució ¡irreconocible! pic.twitter.com/OzyC1sqMMk

– Minuto Neuquén (@MinutoNeuquen), February 10, 2020

Rosalia further shows that she is one of the most renowned singers on the music scene, supported by a solid community of fans from all over the world.