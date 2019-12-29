Rory Burns gives England unlikely chances at Centurion Park

Loading...

Burns finished day 77 not released. Credit: Getty

Burns, who survived an exam in the first, played an offensive round with Joe Denly (10 not released) in a supporting role.

South Africa, which will have to take nine wickets to end a streak of five successive Test defeats, was eliminated for 272 in its second round, just before tea on Saturday, after frustrating the England on the ground.

With 15 wickets falling on busy ground on Friday, England expected to close South Africa much earlier after resuming at 4-72 overnight.

But the local team extended their lead by 175 points per night by 200 points while debutant Rassie van der Dussen scored 51, Vernon Philander 46 and night watchman Anrich Nortje 40.

Jofra Archer managed to carry five gates, but that cost him 102 points behind 17 overs, including a hit by Quinton de Kock who hit him for three sixths in a 34-point cameo.

De Kock, who made 95 in the first innings, started clubbing Archer for the next six only on the second and third balls he received to run 30 runs on 17 balls at lunch.

But he became wary after the break and went out slowly as he hit Ben Stokes behind.

Instead, it was Philander who maintained the courses after lunch, increasing his balance sheet from five to 46 before being the last to leave.

South Africa was sent on a bat on the first day and made 284 in its first heats before beating England for 181.