Root leads tourists to win the test

England started the day with immediate success and maintained the stranglehold despite the extended rain lag, highlighting the dominance they have enjoyed since day one.

“Our attitude today was good and we received our rewards,” said Wood.

South Africa was in great trouble when it resumed its first innings on 6-208, still 291 behind England’s Mammoth 9-499.

Hopes of a defiant appearance collapsed immediately when, inspired by Broad, England needed four gates to finish the innings within the first half hour.

When the rain hit, South Africa had to go on with 0: 15, but when the sky cleared, Wood quickly removed opener Dean Elgar (15) and fighting Zubayr Hamza for two.

Loading

Root came for a long time capturing Pieter Malan lbw for 12 and Rassie van der Dussen, who survived several horrors, for 10, with Ollie Pope doing a great job on the short leg.

The competition was practically over when Quinton de Kock played cheaply, misjudged his stroke, and was acrobatically caught by Wood when Root held on to his third wicket, followed by the all-important scalp of the vacuum skipper Faf du Plessis, who hit you pushed his pad and into Pope’s safe hands for 36.

Root, a part-time off-spinner, had taken no more than two gates in one test inning, but the way he went through the top order should lead to a significant South African soul search.

“It was a miserable day for us. Nothing we tried went in our direction,” complained South African coach Mark Boucher.

The hosts won the first test in Pretoria with 107 runs, but were surpassed by England in the second in Cape Town.

The last test starts on Friday in Johannesburg.

Reuters