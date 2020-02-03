Rooms: No evidence of “slippery slope” in medically assisted death

The federal government is currently considering the conditions under which access to medically assisted suicide will be widened.

John Moore / Getty Images

In 2016, just before medical aid for dying (MAiD) was legalized in Canada, slippery slope lovers warned that vulnerable populations would be at risk if the new federal legislation, Bill C-14, were adopted.

Four years later, when that bogeyman did not come to the surface, a new threat was created. Extending the participation requirements for MAiD – in particular assisting dying for adult minors, people with mental disorders and patients looking for prior guidelines – would lead to serious abuse.

Anti-euthanasia lobbyists want the public to believe in the inevitability of the slippery slope, but their fears are not justified.

Crusaders with slippery slopes previously claimed that it was foolish to allow MAiD because it would lead to widespread abuses, but this claim was largely discredited in the 2012 Carter case, which was judged by the British Columbia Supreme Court. Justice Lynn Smith concluded that the experience of Oregon and the Netherlands “does not support the hypothesis that physician-assisted death has created a special risk for socially vulnerable populations.”

Related

Referring to specific cohorts, she also noted that “there is no evidence that elderly people get disproportionate numbers of physician-assisted deaths in permitted jurisdictions” or that “persons with disabilities run an increased risk of accessing physician-assisted deaths deaths in jurisdictions where it is permitted. “

Empirical studies led Smith to believe that “the risks inherent in allowing physician-assisted death can be identified and significantly reduced by a carefully designed system that imposes strict limits that are meticulously monitored and maintained.”

Similarly, the expert panel of the Royal Society of Canada issued a report in 2011 entitled ‘End-of-Life Decision Making’. After investigating the relationship between legal assistance with suicide and the protection of vulnerable persons, it concluded that “there was no evidence from the Netherlands to support the concern that the vulnerable society of society runs an increased risk of abuse if a more tolerant regime in Canada were to be entered. “

The expert panel agreed that “the dreaded slippery slope did not arise after decriminalization” in the Netherlands, and noted that “what has emerged is evidence that the law is capable of managing the decriminalization of subsidized deaths and that government policy in this area can reassure citizens about their safety and well-being. “

So why aren’t skeptics convinced? It is because many completely ignore evidence that refutes their claims. Even if the participation requirements for MAiD were to be expanded, this does not mean that additional exceptions pose a threat to vulnerable populations. The slope can actually swing up for two reasons: fewer people will suffer and the autonomy of the patient will get more respect.

If the doubters could find credible evidence of frightening scenarios among us, their slippery slope thesis would find a more receptive audience. For example, involuntary euthanasia (administered against the will of the patient) is eligible, as is the systematic erosion of informed consent for competent patients. In the absence of such evidence, we can only speculate.

This is what we know. Crusaders with slippery slopes were wrong in their initial assumption that MAiD would lead to widespread abuses against vulnerable populations. So there is no reason to believe them when they claim that extensions to the eligibility requirements for MAiD would be reckless. As with other difficult cases where MAiD is involved, our conclusions regarding the effectiveness of safeguards should be based on scientific research, not the fear of slippery slopes.

Stuart Chambers, PhD., Gives a course on death and death at the Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences at the University of Ottawa. [email protected]

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Kassam: Let’s use the expertise of doctors to solve home care and long-term care

What would you do with 20 extra years? Scientists are about to extend the “healthy lifespan” of a person

Will Harry and Meghan already leave Canada? Reports suggest that she is looking for an agent in L.A.