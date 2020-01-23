Zion Williamson made his regular season NBA debut against the Spurs on Wednesday. Photo credit: NBA / YouTube

The wait has come to an end since LeBron James finally played his first regular season game.

The New Orleans Pelicans No. 1 Draft Pick Zion Williamson debuted for the team in a game that was released to ESPN on Wednesday evening. This gave fans everywhere the opportunity to see what all the hype was about.

Despite a mild start, he would warm up in the late part of the game and show what fans can expect from the newcomer.

Zion Williamson has a slow start with limited minutes

The former Duke star received a big ovation when the announcers introduced him as part of the pelican lineup for Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

With this excitement flowing through the building, the ESPN comment team ensured that fans were reminded of the pelicans’ plan for Zion. He would play in three to six minutes as he paves his way into his NBA career.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QWd1tmiXKw (/ embed)

In his early season, Williamson took a template for Brandon Ingram and missed his only attempted shot in the first quarter. He had finally scored a goal at the beginning of the second quarter and scored the first official points of his NBA career.

Zion’s first NBA bucket! pic.twitter.com/fmWAFsCgU7

– New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 23, 2020

In the next two quarters, he would only get three. In the first three quarters, Zion had five points without two-point attempts in 2-on-3 shooting.

That changed quickly when the rookie woke up and put his skills to the test in the last quarter of the game.

Zion is doing a show in the fourth quarter

After three minutes in the fourth quarter, Zion showed the impending brilliance that is on the way to his NBA career.

The 19-year-old scored an impressive goal with 17 points in a row. These came courtesy of several three-pointers and a few layups splashed in.

The audience was thrilled with the opportunities, as the rookie ultimately gave the team a one-point lead after lagging behind two digits.

SEVENTEEN. JUST. POINTS.

Zion cannot be stopped in the fourth quarter 😤 pic.twitter.com/NCG9fHW4OW

– New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 23, 2020

There was also a foul that Zion sent on the line when he was supposed to come out. “M-V-P” chants started when he took his place on the line.

In the end, the pelicans called for a break after Williamson made one of two free throws. The rookie spoke briefly to head coach Alvin Gentry before going to the bank.

The crowd started to sing, “We want Zion,” when the beginner sat with just over four minutes remaining. However, the game plan remained intact and number 1 remained on the bench.

Williamson ended his 18-minute game with 22 points and seven boards. He was also the first player to win 4-on-4 in a three-point debut.

The Spurs won a 121-117 win despite the rookie’s late outbreak. However, fans were electrified after seeing the debut of the next potential NBA superstar, who seems more than ready for the big stage.