Rookie winger shines, but Tahs is surpassed in the opener by Crusaders

The Waratahs closed on six points on one stage when Nawaqanitawase followed in the second half, but the climb was short-lived. The Crusaders regrouped and regrouped, as is usually the case, and ended the battle over NSW with more than a little hand strength.

“That disappointed us a lot. They punished us with the sales. We thank the crusaders. They showed us that if you sniff them, they’ll come all day,” said Waratahs captain Rob Simmons.

“[But] I was happy with all of our boys. There are some inexperienced boys out there. There will be no rest. It will be interesting to see how we do it next week.”

There were decent moments for the Tahs and they were able to break up the Crusaders’ defenses more often than they would remember. But when that happened, they lacked a clear finish and the kind of crucial execution that separates elite teams from those who try to keep in touch.

Nawaqanitawase showed that he would be at home in Super Rugby, and the 19-year-old was unlucky enough not to attempt in the first half before winning the competition in the second half. He was at the center of a mini comeback that scored six points, but that was the high watermark.

Both teams took a penalty before Will Jordan transferred to the Crusaders in the 16th minute and gave the home team a 10: 3 lead. Harrison was stable on the debut with the shoe and his second penalty kicked the Waratahs back in four minutes.

Mistakes started hurting visitors and Crusaders Center Braydon Ennor made them pay 17-6 trying to make it in 27 minutes. Kurtley Beale looked like he would strike back almost immediately, but the attempt was rejected via the TMO after officials found a forward pass from Jake Gordon.

Poor Waratah defense allowed Leicester Fainga’anuku to cross-kick freely and fend off three defenders on the way to the line to ensure that the Crusaders had a 24-6 lead over the half-time break.

Nawaqanitawase had another excellent goal scoring at the start of the second half, but was brought into contact. But the 19-year-old did not have to wait long to finally make a name for himself. He took nice steps before an acrobatic finish gave NSW hope.

A few minutes later, when he intercepted over 60 meters in length, it was serious when the Tahs fell between 24 and 18 with a 20 minute lead and a lot of momentum.

Unfortunately, as was so often the case in Australian rugby, it was a wrong dawn. The Crusaders tried it gently when Ennor came in from close range for the second time before Will Jordan completed a move that started with a brief retirement on the 22nd and ended 36:18 in the last 10 minutes.

They weren’t done yet. Luke Romano made his way to the Crusaders on the sixth attempt and made it 43: 18. Even in a late attempt against Alex Newsome, there was little to save from NSW.

