Rookie Makar registers a goal and an assist as Avalanche edge Senators 4-1 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Not ready to play,” said Ottawa defender Dylan DeMelo. “It’s that simple. Not engaged, not detailed. The first ten minutes of the game we should probably shoot a few pucks on the net. When we did, we had some time in the O-zone and caused some chaos.”

The frustrating part for DeMelo is that many of the team’s shortcomings can be avoided.

“We don’t do the things we can arrange,” DeMelo said. “We can control shooting at the puck, we can determine that we are going through boys and are engaged. If they make some good actions and score you, you give them a bit of a hat, but they are things that we can control and that we can become better at. “

The avalanche deserved honor when they came out to play. They blocked shots, had good tracking and determined the pace of the game.

“We had a good start,” said Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado. “I thought we deserved more than one in the first few … Many guys had good competitions (Thursday).”

Valeri Nichushkin, Matt Nieto and J.T. Compher also scored for Colorado (30-16-6). Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves.

Brady Tkachuk scored the only goal for the senators (18-25-11), while Marcus Hogberg stopped 30 shots in the defeat.

Ottawa has only two wins since December 24 (2-7-7) and are 1-5-5 in their last 11 on home ice.

Because they were in a reconstruction year, the senators knew that difficult nights were coming and although it can be frustrating, players chose to focus on what awaited them.

“The team that we played (Thursday) was in the same position a few years ago, and now look at them, they are in the top three, top five in the competition,” Tkachuk said. “It is good to see how they have had a quick turnaround for their rebuild and our team has improved so much since the beginning of the year and we will continue to improve. It was absolutely good to see an example of an organization and what is going to happen for us. “

With a 3-1 lead to start the third, Compher completed the score early when he defeated Hogberg’s short side.

Colorado regained the lead early in the second when Nieto buried a one-timer from the crowds. Makar then made it 3-1 with a blueline blast for his 12th of the season.

The senators only registered a shot late in the period, but still managed to come out of 1-1.

“We played harder at the end of the period,” said Senators coach D.J. Smith. “You saw (Tkachuk) dragging some of our boys there, but they are too skilled to lead them and when they made it 3-1, they just closed it for us.”

Tkachuk closed the game with ten hits.

Colorado opened the score after seven minutes after a defensive division by the senators left Nichushkin all alone in the right circle before fooling Hogberg with a wrist shot.

Ottawa finally recorded his first shot of the game during his second power play of the night when Tkachuk fired a shot at Grubauer, which earned a cheer from the audience. Less than a minute later, Tkachuk broke in alone and defeated Grubauer’s glove side to tie the game to Ottawa’s third shot.

Comments: Nick Paul from Ottawa returned to the line-up for the first time since he suffered an injury to the lower body on January 7.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press