Ronny Deila makes Stateside Switch - official Celtic reaction

Ronny Deila has become the new head coach of New York City after days of rumors, highlighted by the Norwegian registration at the MLS side.

Ronny left Celtic more than three years ago after he had won two titles in Celtic’s current series of eight.

The manager has always divided opinions under Celtic support, but this writer does not mind saying that he has a weakness for the former Celtic manager.

The Norwegian was gracious enough to sit with us last year and talk about his Celtic run and all things football.

Celtic even congratulated the former Parkhead boss on his big switch.

Good luck, Ronny! 🍀🇺🇸 https://t.co/ae1xVpCLfR

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 6, 2020

Ronny will now lead New York City in what is interesting to see. The coach has some great ideas and football ideology, but it’s about implementing them and delivering them to the field.

We look forward to seeing his state adventure unfold.