Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have another domestic violence incident

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have reportedly got into a further conflict when the Jersey Shore star has been subjected to multiple offense charges in a separate case with the controversial exes.

According to TMZ, 32-year-old Harley Ortiz-Magro attacked on January 11 by stabbing him in the eye with an eyeliner she found in the trash. The store claims she believed he cheated on her with the woman who owned the makeup.

Ortiz-Magro’s lawyers, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, confirmed that an incident had occurred and said in a statement: “Unfortunately, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was again the victim of a domestic violence incident by Jennifer Harley on Saturday evening. At that time, Ms. Harley entered his house while he was sleeping and began to viciously attack him. “

According to Leemon and Levine, Ortiz-Magro called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Harley. They called for a family judge at the Clark County Courthouse and on Wednesday gave Ortiz-Magro an “emergency order to protect against domestic violence”. It is said to be in effect until February 25th.

However, Harley’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, only told us that Harley was the victim of domestic violence and has not yet received evidence that an injunction has been issued.

She said via email on Thursday, “Jenn has not received an injunction. Ronnie’s lawyers know that I represent them, and they haven’t contacted me or sent anything. Nothing was sent to us. Not via email. Not by fax. Not by post. Not by hand. Nothing.”

Bloom also beat up Ortiz-Magro’s employees for making claims against their customers about the media.

“They decided to argue this in the press because they know that Ronnie contacted her in violation of his injunction and that his contact with her will have serious legal consequences for him,” she added. “We will fight for Jenn’s rights in court because she is a victim of domestic violence and we will win.”

Ortiz-Magro lawyers have alleged that an injunction has been issued against Harley. Page Six was unable to independently verify this information.

Ortiz-Magro has so far not pleaded guilty to the first case of domestic violence. He was accused of hitting, beating, and threatening to kill Harley.

In May 2019, Harley herself was arrested for allegedly assaulting Ortiz-Magro in a Las Vegas club fight.

The former couple, who have been married since 2017, share a 1-year-old daughter named Ariana Sky.