In a flash this almost dead alligator snapped and bit Ronnie Adams and it was crazy! Photo credit: history.

Swamp People is back in history and that means you will hear from me weekly when we check out the Louisiana clans that live there with the spiders, snakes, and larger reptiles of this state’s bayous and rivers.

The alligators are gathering, bigger, braver and more dangerous than ever.

However, full disclosure time when I was finally allowed to eat some fried gator nuggets (it tastes like wet chicken) last summer and it was delicious. So they can kill as many of these jerks as they can catch up for me.

But the premiere was only about the angry bulls, the giant men who can produce tons of babies in the dark with a harem of women.

These Mondo males are so dangerous that if they are provoked and hungry or threatened, they will attack and feed themselves. Typical.

This premiere was a wild ride when Captain Ronnie was bitten by a dead gator, Joey and Zak brought the radio with them and used whole rotting wild boar as bait, and Troy and Terral proved that they are the hard-working seniors on the Bayou.

The fan favorite, Willie Edwards, has a son named Little Willie, who is of course twice his height and learns the ropes from his swampy father. Good times, let’s rethink the episode.

Despite the efforts of these hunters, according to the episode’s rapporteur, there are more than 2 BILLION alligators in the American swamps, mainly due to the perfect environment of the coherent waterways between the coasts and the Bavarian and food sources.

These beasts are called “pure killing machines” and can reproduce with a jumble of females, each of which can have 38 babies, which means yikes.

There are billions of these guys in swamps and rivers in the US, have fun swimming! Photo credit: history.

The game plan in the premiere? Take the bulls out. Alligators are everywhere and the demand for hides has decreased. So the bred meat is now edible and is often served in restaurants, but the price of wild alligators is quite low and not what it used to be.

The bigger payout for wetlands is the sagging of a bull. For reasons that are not yet fully understood, premiums are paid for the largest dead alligators.

As a prelude we land in Pierre Part, and King of the Swamp Troy Landry asks his team “to get them at all costs”.

Troy and his “big friend” Terral Evans make their way into the deep water, where it is quiet to catch the mature boys. You go to a remote sinkhole from a collapsed salt dome that swallowed up part of the swamp and it’s crazy.

The trick is to avoid the area that is still collapsing and create suction whirlpools to keep Troy and Terral alive. Terral and Troy are rightly concerned and don’t hide their nerves.

Troy and Terral throw a big boy out of the gate near 1000 pounds. Photo credit: history

The two pouches of an alligator that Terral estimates is nearly 1000 pounds.

Ronnie pre gator bites on the way to Lake Verret. Photo credit: history.

Next up is the overflow of Lake Verret in Assumption, Parish, Louisiana. Ronnie and Che Che, also known as Ashley Dead Eye Jones, are a team. These two are motivated and ready to find “Big Mamous”, as Ronnie says.

His alliterations are the best of the bunch. After 75 rhymed lines, it’s time for a monster’s two-reel action. They pack an 11 foot at over £ 600.

Bayou Sorrel is next as Willie Edwards is back in business. The 17-year-old son is a longtime solo hunter and his new wingman. His son, Little Wille, is 6’2 ″ tall, but seems to be a gentle giant until he gets Gator-Burlap Fever!

The first master class of Pop Edwards is the treble. They manage to tie up a giant alligator. But then Little Willie loses his influence due to inexperience and the alligator escapes. If Papa Willie gets mad at you, you don’t know.

Back in the creepy sinkhole, the AARP figureheads are raking because they haven’t gently climbed into this rocking chair, Troy and Terral in the cops. Danger signs are everywhere.

Terral looks like he sees some “saints” and doesn’t dig out the area. A large alligator is playing opossum with them. You make sure he’s a Dunner.

Issue “A” while Joey and Zak take the radio to Bayou. You can literally smell them a mile away. Photo credit: history.

Fans of the Edgar family notice that Mr. Daniel’s eldest son, Joey, is back. And 90 miles east, near Violet, Zak Catchem (real name) and Joey Edgar set off.

These two use whole decaying wild boar littered with maggots as bait, and it’s absolutely lazy and, moreover, coarse. However, the crazy trick with the dead pig worked. You must have a strong constitution to drive with these two.

Back to our adorable tag team of Ronnie and Ashley, the Rickey (Ashley) and Lucy (Ronnie) from the swamp. The two have 250 tags and want to make it.

But there’s a premiere for everything at Swamp People, and I’ve never seen a bit of confusion as long as I’ve watched it. Oh yes, Ronnie gets snappy and it’s insane.

Ronnie was bitten by an almost dead gator and it was gnarled. Photo credit: HISTORY

Ashley is all over the wound and is getting bleach and disinfectant. They know how dirty an alligator’s mouth is, and there are thoughts of a bacterial infection that turns into MRSA in their frontal lobes.

They both know they need to see a doctor quickly, even though Ronnie is a typical Mr. Tough Guy and pretends to be able to collect more alligators. But Ashley is worried and notes: “Ronnie is really stubborn.”

Finally, after bagging her last alligator, his hand is bleeding heavily again, and they wrap it up and go to the docks and the doctor.

Back in Bayou Sorrel, the school is still operating because Little Willie cannot perfect the triplet technique. Willie enters and takes over. After a crash course on the coast, they set off again. Little Willie is almost pulled into the drink by a giant. His first killing is a “Big Olgator”

And the whole pig buddy plan works in the canal south of Violet, but the radio is real. Zak wins because he is the most enthusiastic and lively devastator of this episode. He said, “Oh my god. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my god … this is a giant! “

What triggered it all was the fact that her line held a dead alligator. But why? Zak examined the dead nine footers, which were killed by an even larger male alligator. Cannibal Gator Time!

He and Joey have another alligator on the line that is so strong that it turns their boat and almost pulls Zak into the drink. They pack an 11 foot and call it good.

Outside of Pierre Part, the duo Troy and Terral flirt with the sinkhole. “It’s a dangerous place,” says Terral. “Why don’t we go away as long as we can?” Troy asked.

The Willies are investigating their murders, huge men on the docks. Photo credit: history.

The episode ends with Willie and Little Willie admiring their huge kills and Ronnie getting a shot for those nasty stab wounds.

The previews for the coming weeks are shown and it looks like there are more accidents and close calls as well as good news for fans of Big Tee and Mr. Daniel that can also be seen in the previews.

Swamp People will air on the History Channel on Thursdays at 9 / 8C.