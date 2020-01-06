Ronaldo shoots a hat trick in the Juventus win

Loading...

Juve was grumpy in the first half of Turin’s Allianz Stadium, but Ronaldo made a bad shot in the 49th minute. In the 67th minute he shot a penalty and ended the game late to get a comfortable win. Gonzalo Higuain, also a substitute in the second half, scored the third Juve goal with a slightly deflected shot.

In the meantime, AC Milan met Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 55th minute, who was 0-0 at home to Sampdoria and continued a sad run last week despite the arrival of the 35-year-old Swedish star.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, right, in action. Photo credit: Getty Images

With 22 points, the Devils are 13 points ahead of the Champions League zone, as the domestic season will reach half-time next weekend. Samp are two points above the drop zone.

“We wanted a win and the failure was disappointing,” said Milan coach Stafano Pioli.

“We played a lot of balls in their midfield, but we lacked the quality and precision we needed to win the game.” We tried to the end but found the right chance.

In my opinion, Ibrahimovic’s impact was positive. He helped the team and was very active. The team may not be used to its strong personality yet. “

Atalanta hammered Parma 5-0 with a double from Josip Ilicic, repeating the goal they scored 5-0 in the preliminary round against Milan.

Bologna youngster Riccardo Orsolini took a free kick after a break to save the 1-1 draw after Marco Benassi scored a volley for visiting Florence in the first half. La Viola hired former midfielder Giuseppe Iachini during the two-week New Year break to replace coach Vincenzo Montella, who lost five and played two of his last seven games in a tie.

