Ron Johnson tried to save the job of testimony Gordon Sondland

Sen. Ron Ron speaks while President Donald Trump invited him to speak after being introduced to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, where the president held a campaign meeting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

MADISON – US Senator Ron Johnson has been trying to keep President Donald Trump from depositing an important testimony that helped Johnson land in the middle of the House Democrats probe.

Johnson is one of the few Republican senators who unsuccessfully urged Trump not to dismiss European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland as part of the president’s attempt to clear his witnesses from the administration, which the New York Times witnesses of hearings about allegations in the House.

“Gordon had resigned quite well, he would leave the position anyway and I think it would have been nice to give him the opportunity to leave on his own terms and within a few weeks on his own,” Johnson said in an interview with POLITICS .

A Johnson assistant did not immediately respond to questions from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Republican of Wisconsin became a key figure in the President’s accusation of withholding Ukraine’s military aid in exchange for an investigation into Trump’s political rivals after Johnson told the President he did not want help with such information gathering – a consideration Johnson learned from Sondland.

Sondland was fired on Friday, despite the Republican calls on the same day. Colonel Alexander Vindman, who also testified at the hearings of the House, was escorted from the White House. The redundancies came two days after the US Senate acquitted Trump on two accusation articles ordered to withhold help from Ukraine.

Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: Susan Walsh, Associated Press)

Johnson joined Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Senator Martha McSally of Arizona and Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina to warn Trump about opting out of Sondland removal, according to the Times.

Johnson and the Republican lawmakers, however, did not want to keep Vindman’s work. He told POLITICO that he did not respect the way Vindman behaved. Both Sondland and Vindman testified under a congress summons.

Johnson is chairman of the Europe subcommittee of the Senate’s External Relations Panel and a member of the two-part Ukrainian Caucus of the Senate. He has traveled to Ukraine six times. And he was the only member of the congress who attended the inauguration of Ukrainian President Voldomyr Zelensky in May.

Johnson was blocked by Trump in August to tell the President of Ukraine that US aid was on the way amid allegations Trump withheld until the Eastern European nation investigated its political rival.

Johnson told reporters that Trump said he was considering withholding help because of alleged corruption in the 2016 US elections. Johnson stood by the president and said he understood his concerns and did not see any bad motives on his part.

Johnson’s full and very public defense of Trump before and during the president’s accusation stands out amid the silence of many other senate republicans.

The Oshkosh Republican and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley are also investigating “potential conflicts of interest” with Hunter Biden’s business transactions in Ukraine and China. Hunter Biden is the son of former vice president Joe Biden, a democratic presidential candidate.

Grassley and Johnson sent a letter to James Murray, secret service director last week, asking for clarification about “whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored trips to help private matters” and details of his travel reports.

By defending Trump against allegations that he wrongly pressured Ukraine to open an investigation into Biden and his son, the Republicans have tried to shift the focus to claiming that Biden was pursuing foreign policy to protect the business interests of his son in Ukraine, for which there is no evidence.

Republicans claim that the reason Joe Biden pushed out a former Ukrainian prosecutor had to suppress a probe in the Ukrainian energy company for which Hunter Biden served on the board. The position of the former vice-president was actually that the public prosecutor was not tough enough on corruption cases in the nation, an opinion shared by international leaders and anti-corruption groups.

Democrats have said that Trump only wanted to investigate to damage Joe Biden in the 2020 elections and that allegations of corruption against him were disproved, while Trump’s legal team in the Senate process claimed that the president had legitimate reasons to worry .

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

