Ron Galella when photographing Jackie Kennedy, Cher, Anna Wintour at Met Gala

At a time when celebrity photography tended to be heavily controlled by studios and managers, Ron Galella (right) shook the genre by taking candid photos of stars outside the spotlight. Essentially, he brought the Italian art of the paparazzi portrait to the United States before TMZ and "The stars are like us!" They would be one thing.

Sometimes I got the Bronx native in hot water. Like when Marlon Brando hit him because Galella had been chasing the actor in Chinatown. The man with the lens lost some teeth but got $ 40,000 in a settlement. Richard Burton's bodyguard also knocked out one of Galella's teeth (he lost that suit), while Elvis Presley's safety cut Ron's tires.

When Galella began photographing the Met Gala, the annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in 1967, was not welcome there either. "Sometimes they prevented me from entering and I sneaked into the entrance of the employees," Galella, 88, told The Post.

Today, it is legitimate. His new book, "Costume Galas and Parties, 1967-2019 The Metropolitan Museum of Art," shares five decades of his stranger's internal perspective. These are some of his favorite photos of the fashion party and the stories behind them.

CHER

CherRon Galella

Although cigarettes and selfies are now banned inside the Met Gala, Galella surprised Cher (left) smoking in 1974, while fashion photographer Francesco Scavullo was lighting a cigarette for the singer's sister and actress, Georganne LaPiere.

"Cher is very nice," Galella recalled. A publication in 1976 asked him to get a picture of the artist and her new baby, Elijah Blue, from second husband Gregg Allman. Once again, Galella's bravery prevailed.

"I knew where he lived," Galella said. "I buzzed and she said," Come back tomorrow at 5. "And I got the picture."

VICTORIA BECKHAM

Victoria Beckham Ron Galella / Galella Ltd / Wireimag

The former clothing designer turned Spice Girl has played it for a long time, saying she didn't smile in photos for years because she thought that fashion people wouldn't take her seriously if she did. It worked in Galella.

“I like it because it pouts and almost never smiles. It's unusual, "said Galella, who took this photo at the 2006 Met Gala." But Beckham is cooperative. She likes to pose and look at the camera. "

DIANE VON FURSTENBURG

Diane Von Furstenberg, Ron Galella

Some celebrities were bothered by Galella's persistent style. But legendary fashion designer von Furstenberg, seen here at a Revlon party in 1990, is a lifelong fan.

“She told me she loves the pictures I've taken. I had a book party in 2002 and an exhibition at the Paul Kasmin Gallery and she wanted a photo of herself but was not willing to pay for it. I didn't give it to him, "said Galella, whose photos can cost up to $ 2,500.

ANNA WINTOUR AND DIANA VREELAND

Anna Wintour and Diana Vreeland Ron Galella

Galella says that it is impossible to compare the two editors in chief of Vogue, since they are like apples and oranges. He broke Wintour (top left), the current editor, at the awards of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) of 1990, and caught a rare moment that he let his guard down. "She saw someone with an extravagant outfit," he said about his sly laugh. “I think Anna is glamorous. She is mysterious and distant.

As for Vreeland, who directed the magazine from 1963 to 1971 and is seen (top right) at the 1976 Met Gala, “Diana was the best of all celebrities. She was very expressive with her hands and gestures, ”he added.

JACKIE KENNEDY ONASSIS

Jackie ORon Galella

Galella's most famous obsession was Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, whom she persecuted throughout New York City for years, which led to a freedom of expression trial in 1972 in which the paparazzo received a restraining order.

“Jackie was my favorite subject. I had to stay 25 feet away from her, but in the museum I broke it, ”he recalled of this 1979 capture.

Despite the former first lady's frustration with Galella, he said he only once covered his face, with a bouquet of flowers, while he was breaking her.

After being caught four times in breach of the restraining order, Galella was fined and ordered to no longer photograph Jackie or her children.

"To this day I can't shoot Caroline," he said. "Actually it could, but it's a risk. The mandate is still in effect."

DONALD AND MELANIA TRUMP

Donald and Melania TrumpWireImage

The future president introduced his wife to Galella at the Met Gala 2010 saying: "He is the photographer who went to court with Jackie (Kennedy Onassis)," the lensman recalled.

Now Galella believes that Melania “is, without a doubt, the most beautiful first lady of all. Even more beautiful than Jackie, ”he said. Galella clarifies that the appeal of Kennedy Onassis, for him, lies largely in his "mysticism: those dark lenses where he could see the outside but you could not see it."

