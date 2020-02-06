Romney’s deposition voice makes some hearty, makes others angry in Utah

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney gives a speech before he becomes the only Republican guilty during the hearings with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Screenshot PBS via YouTube)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Although the status of Mitt Romney as one of the few Republicans to publicly criticize President Donald Trump is known, his adopted home state, his unequivocal speech before he voted yes to deposition on Wednesday, surprised many in Utah.

Republicans in the state are unusually divided over the president, so although some were cordial to see Romney deliver what he described as a tormenting voice imposed by his conscience, Trump supporters remained angry and frustrated.

Still, with four years left for a re-election campaign, Romney has a long time to explain his vote to a voter with a deep source of goodwill who gives him status of fame.

“There will be ramifications,” said Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah. But “people care about what he says, even if they don’t agree with him.”

Romney seemed emotional during his speech on the senate floor. He told reporters that he had woken up in the early morning hours as his thoughts shifted about what to do, and quoted a hymn from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about doing right despite the consequences.

Romney’s key role in rescuing the troubled 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, coupled with his status as the first presidential candidate for the main party from the state’s predominant belief, widely known as the Mormon Church, has made him known and beloved in the state where he moved after his failed presidential run in 2012.

Many voters in Utah share Romney’s wariness about Trump. A nationwide Associated Press survey among interim voters in 2018 showed that while two-thirds of church members voted republican, just over half agreed with Trump’s performance. The VoteCast survey also found that 64% of voters in Utah wanted to see the senator confront the president.

Romney and Trump have a history of time and again, where Trump once called for the senator to be deposed. There is no provision in the US Constitution for that. While a lawmaker from Utah recently submitted a bill that would create a path to recall a senator, it is unclear whether there would be serious pressure to use it on Romney even after he was the only Republican to vote for the removal of Trump from office.

State leaders who have welcomed Trump on issues such as the public country boast Romney’s call for morality, while voters who appreciated his campaign promise to occasionally challenge the president’s shrill message.

Shelly Cluff, a 33-year-old mother who stays at home in the suburbs of Riverton, is a republican who has never been a fan of Trump. She was pleasantly surprised at Romney’s attitude.

“I was enormously impressed by his integrity, his willingness to risk so much so as not to violate his conscience, to stand before God with a clear conscience,” Cluff said.

However, she knows that not all of her neighbors feel the same, including a number who did not vote for him in 2016 but have since visited.

“I’m surprised how many people are really upset and disappointed in Mitt Romney,” she said.

You can count on voters such as Ray Clark, a 71-year-old electrician in the Kanab countryside. He said he was “furious” about Romney’s voice, and wrote it against the personal aversion of the president’s senator.

Yet he is not sure whether Romney will ultimately have real political consequences in Utah.

“At the moment I would say he doesn’t stand a chance. In four years, who knows?” He said.