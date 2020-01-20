Romney says he supports GOP plan for Senate recall trial

WASHINGTON – In an email to voters, Sen Mitt Romney said Monday that he would oppose efforts to decide witnesses and evidence before opening arguments in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump.

The Utah Republican said he was sticking to the plan outlined in a resolution the Senate will debate on Tuesday. Opening arguments in the impeachment trial are expected on Wednesday.

The plan, modeled after President Bill Clinton’s dismissal trial in 1999, squeezes the procedure into several days and leaves open the unlikely possibility of a motion to dismiss. A vote in the Senate is also required to admit documents from the procedures for the removal of the House.

Romney is part of a small group of senators who want the opportunity to call witnesses following opening arguments and questions from senators to the prosecution and defense teams.

“The organizational resolution released tonight includes this step, and overall it closely aligns with the rules package approved 100-0 in the Clinton trial,” wrote Romney. “If attempts are made to vote on witnesses before opening the proceedings, I would oppose these efforts.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Said he had the vote to adopt the resolution, but the vote will come after heated debate and attempted modification by Democrats who were furious after it was released on Monday.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Leaves the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday, January 16, 2020.J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the GOP leader’s package “national shame” which amounts to “cover-up”.

“It is clear that Senator McConnell is determined to make it much more difficult to obtain witnesses and documents and to speed up the trial,” said Schumer. He promised to propose votes on Tuesday to try to modify the rules package. He called it “cover-up.”

A copy of the organizational resolution setting the rules for the third impeachment trial in U.S. history was released hours after Trump’s legal team filed a defense brief and asked Senators “quickly” acquitted the President of two indictments accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., Talks With Journalists About Trial Of President Donald Trump’s Impeachment And Obstruction Of Congress, Washington Capitol, Thursday January 16, 2020.Julio Cortez, Associated Press

Under the resolution, the opening arguments would be compressed into four days – two days per side. The senators would then have until 4:00 pm for questions on the charge and the defense, submitted in writing to Chief Justice John Roberts. This would be followed by four hours of debate. Only then will there be votes on the calling of other witnesses and new evidence.

At the end of the deliberations, the Senate would then vote on each article of dismissal.

The rules deviate from Clinton’s indictment by requiring a vote to have House indictment proceedings admitted to the Senate.

A senior Republican official told the New York Times that the change was necessary because the House had denied the president the right to due process.

A motion to reject is allowed under the rules for the removal of the Senate, but Republican senators have said they do not have the vote to pass it. There may be enough votes, however, to allow for additional witnesses, which would only require four GOP senators to break ranks.

“There is inevitable political pressure from all sides,” Romney told voters. “I have spent – and will continue to spend – many hours thinking carefully about what this process and its potential outcomes could mean for our country.”

A CNN poll released Monday showed that a majority (69%) of the public would like to hear witnesses during the trial. More than half (51%) said the Senate should condemn and remove the president, while 45% say the Senate should acquit Trump.

Democrats have defined the witness debate as a matter of whether the Senate will conduct a fair trial with all of the evidence available.

“If Senator McConnell wins and there are no witnesses, it will be the first recall trial in history to end without witnesses,” said the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, D-Calif., The house manager, Sunday on ABC. “This week.”

Trump’s court would not be the first Senate recall trial to have bargained for witnesses. A similar debate about when and whether to call witnesses in the Clinton trial has resulted in the plan McConnell wants to present Tuesday. In the Clinton trial, three witnesses were called.

Schumer wants to call four witnesses: Mick Mulvaney, chief of staff; John Bolton, former national security adviser; Robert Blair, senior advisor to Mulvaney; and Michael Duffey, Associate Director for National Security in the Office of Management and Budget.

But Republicans contend that House investigators were given the opportunity to call these witnesses and that the Senate should not have to complete the Chamber recall investigation that GOP senators and the White House contend is revenge misleading policy.

Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., said on Sunday on Fox News that witnesses requested by Schumer were protected by executive privilege and would not testify, although Bolton said he would if he were summons. He also warned that if the Senate approves the witnesses, they will come from both sides. “There will be no process by which the Democrats will get their witnesses and the president will be excluded,” he said.

Trump, for his part in the witness debate, tweeted on Monday: “They didn’t want John Bolton and others in the House. They were in too much of a hurry. Now they all want the Senate. Not supposed to be like this! “

House indictment accuses Trump of abusing power by denying military aid to Ukraine at the same time as President sought investigation of political rival Joe Biden and obstructing Congress by ordering administration officials not to appear to testify or provide documents, defying congressional summonses.

In a 110-page brief filed on Monday, the Trump defense team wrote that the two indictments against the President were not impenetrable offenses and claims that the indictment investigation had not never aim to find the truth.

“Instead, the Democrats in the House were determined from the outset to find a way – in any way – to corrupt the extraordinary power of impeachment to use it as a political tool to overturn the election result of 2016 and interfere in the elections of 2020 “, indicates the thesis. declared. “All of this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should condemn quickly and bluntly.”

The factum is in response to a detailed glimpse of the Directors of the House case which alleges that Trump’s attempt to force a foreign power to influence the 2020 elections constitutes a permanent threat to the integrity of the electoral process and security national authority which justifies dismissal.

The directors of the house will file a refutation of the White House pleadings on Tuesday.