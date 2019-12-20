Rolls-Royce Phantom Art Car must look great under disco lights

Loading...

A street artist can get his way with a Rolls-Royce Phantom: what can go wrong?

Well, the answer probably depends in the first place on your attitude to artificial cars. If you like them, you'll probably find this Phantom painted by American street artist Bradley Theodore as your cup of tea. If you are not aboard a contemporary artist who turns a car into a canvas – especially a luxury setting such as the Rolls-Royce Phantom – your eyebrows will probably be raised as you look at these photos.

Anyway, this specific Phantom is hard to ignore. It does not seem to be an official British brand project, but rather an individual effort. The car was photographed at Abu Dhabi Motors in the United Arab Emirates, so we can assume that it is intended for a customer in the country.

We let the art experts comment on the painting, but we will say that it seems consistent with the artist's earlier work. We don't know who the owner is, but Abu Dhabi Motors has posted the photos on his Facebook page with the following caption.

“Theodore has shaken the contemporary art world with this striking use of color, his passion for fashion and his personality. What happens when art and luxury come together? & # 39;

The answer to that question is the Rolls-Royce Phantom that you see in the photos. If you are not a fan of the artwork and you are more concerned about the residual value, you will be happy to know that the original blue paint is safe because the car was completely packed before Theodore could unleash his creativity.

As for the interior, it is just as excellent as when it left the Goodwood factory. Nothing seems to indicate that the artist was allowed to use a brush.

