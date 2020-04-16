Rolls Royce, Google Cloud, IBM, Other Partners to Model the Economic Recovery of COVID-19, Return to Work

Rolls Royce and a group of data science players, such as IBM, Google Cloud, Truata, and the Leeds Institute for Data Analytics, have formed a group to collaborate in modeling the economic recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, called Emer2gent, brings together multiple analytics technologies and experts to figure out ways to support business and government efforts to recover. Early members of the alliance include Leeds Institute for Data Analytics, IBM, Google Cloud, The Data City, Truata, Rolls-Royce, and ODI Leeds. Whitespace, an innovation specialist, will coordinate the group.

From a data perspective, Emer2gent will combine business, travel, retail, and economic data sets with sentiment and behavior data. Combining data is critical to shaping economic recovery, as consumer behavior can influence how fast a rebound occurs. For example, consumers can be attentive to people and refrain from restaurants, bars, sports venues, and movies.

According to Emer2gent, the goal is to create models for returning people to work and identifying the leading indicators. These indicators would ideally influence business and government investments and actions.

At the cutting edge of technology, Emer2gent will use Google Cloud Public Datetsets and Google Cloud BigQuery and IBM Cloud Pak for data with access to the Big Blue Data Elite team at Big Blue. Leeds will be providing research in a variety of disciplines with Rolls Royce providing its industrial technology data lab expertise. Truata will provide data protection and The Data City will provide real-time data on the economy.