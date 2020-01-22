Rollout of January 2020 for the Galaxy S8 / S8 +, Note 9

The January 2020 security patch is now being rolled out for the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 + and the Galaxy Note 9.

For those with the Galaxy Note 9 it is worth noting that this update is the second Android 10-based update that has gone to the former flagship since the full OS upgrade (via SamMobile). It has already been rolled out in Europe, with reports from Germany confirming that firmware version N960FXXS4DTA1 is now available.

(Update 01/22): Now it is the turn of the Galaxy S9 and S9 + to get the January security update action after confirmations in our own comment section below and through some more about Reddit. For those with the S9 or S9 +, expect the G965FXXS7CTA2 firmware version to be rolled out in the coming days. With 112 MB, it is also not the biggest update, but we see it available for unlocked devices in Brazil, Germany, Ireland, Canada and more.

We’re still pretty sure the Galaxy S8 and S8 + won’t get the Android 10 update, but it’s still in line for regular security patches – including the January 2020 patch. The January update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 + comes in the form of a firmware version G950 * XXS6DTA1. This update appears to have a wider rollout than the January patch for the Note 9, as it is on its way to some European countries, including France, Hungary, Poland and the Netherlands.

All patches fix five critical vulnerabilities within the Android system, while also protecting against 17 vulnerabilities that affect only Samsung Galaxy devices. We expect that the update will be rolled out more widely in the coming days and weeks. If you have the Galaxy S8, S8 + or Note 9, it might be worth going to your system settings> Software update panel and checking manually for the January patch.

If you have seen the update on your device, you can also let us know where you are in the Comments section below. We expect a slightly longer waiting time for North America, because optimization of localization and Exynos-to-Leeuwebek have been made.

