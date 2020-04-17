Rolling Stones to be part of Gaga for Tv set celebration battling COVID-19

NEW YORK — The Rolling Stones will join Woman Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Ponder and Billie Eilish for the forthcoming Television set exclusive aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Advocacy group Global Citizen declared Friday that the Stones will show up Saturday on “One Earth: With each other At Household,” a two-hour televised occasion that will air at 8 p.m. EDT concurrently on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks.

The Gaga-curated occasion supports The Earth Well being Firm and will contain appearances by Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, David and Victoria Beckham, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Celine Dion, Lizzo, J Balvin and Andrea Bocelli. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host the all-star occasion, which will also emphasize those people influenced by the virus and rejoice health care staff on the front traces.

Right before “One World: Together At Home” airs, there will be a six-hour streamed party starting at 2 p.m. EDT that will honour health and fitness care workers. It will air on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other electronic platforms, and will incorporate performances and appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, John Legend, Annie Lennox, Common, Heidi Klum, Jack Black, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jacky Cheung, Kesha, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Bublé, Juanes and The Killers.

The Affiliated Press