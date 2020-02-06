Rolling Stones Play ‘Time Is on My Side’ on ‘Ed Sullivan’: Watch

The Rolling Stones have just revealed data for a summer tour of North American stadiums. The run starts on May 8 at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego and ends on July 9 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. They traveled through the US last year and rarely repeat countries in consecutive years, but they won $ 177.8 million over only 17 sold-out shows in 2019 and it’s hard to imagine that this time they will be sold around again.

The Stones first came to America in 1964. Their visit began on June 5, 1964 at the Swing Auditorium in San Bernardino, California, and ended 15 days later with two shows at the Carnegie Hall in New York. This was before Mick Jagger and Keith Richards earned their spurs as songwriters and the set consisted largely of covers such as ‘Walking the Dog’, ‘Not Fade Away’ and ‘Route 66’. It was also the highlight of Beatlemania, and the Stones were seen as a second or even third level act with young fans.

Business went a little better when they returned to America in October of the same year. Their cover of Jerry Ragovoy’s “Time Is on My Side” was released as a single last month and became their first Top 10 hit in the United States. They played at larger venues such as the Cleveland Public Hall and, more importantly, made their debut at the Ed Sullivan Show where they played ‘Time Is on My Side’. Here is a video of the historic appearance. The young fans in the audience were not screaming as loudly as before for the Beatles earlier this year, but they weren’t really stunned either.

The life expectancy of a popact at that time was about 18 months, and many didn’t even make it that far. If you had told an industry insider on the day of the Ed Sullivan Show’s appearance that this band would not only tour 56 years later, but pack football stadiums and earn about $ 10 million a night, they would have thought you gone mad. Foreigners landing and abducting President Johnson at the next State of the Union address would have seemed more likely. But it’s 2020 and the hottest ticket of the summer will be the Rolling Stones again, although Charlie Watts will be 79 before the tour is over.

Every Stones tour in the last few decades may have seemed like their last, but they keep bouncing, whether Watts gets cancer or Jagger undergoes heart surgery or Richards falls from a tree in Fiji and lands on his head. This is a tire that cannot be killed. Their 60th anniversary is coming in 2022, and it would not be surprising if they would commemorate it with another tour.