Rolling Stones in international coronavirus broadcast exclusive

The Rolling Stones have introduced they will join a star-studded line-up to engage in in One particular Earth: With each other at Household, a world broadcast aimed at supporting healthcare workers and the World Well being Organisation’s fight in opposition to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rock band is the most up-to-date musical act to sign up for the initiative, which is getting co-ordinated by Girl Gaga and also will showcase performances by recording artists this sort of as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Maluma, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, Alanis Morissette and Andrea Bocelli.

“We are honoured to be invited to be aspect of the 1 Planet: With each other at Home broadcast – from our homes in isolation,” the legendary British rockers mentioned in a statement.

All of the artists will participate from their residences in the event, which will persuade rich persons and firms to lead to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Last week, Lady Gaga stated at a WHO media briefing that she experienced helped elevate $US35 million ($55 million) for that fund by outreach endeavours aimed at philanthropists and organization leaders.

The American recording artist explained the strategy is to comprehensive the fundraising right before the occasion is livestreamed on a assortment of social media platforms, together with Fb, YouTube and Twitter, and broadcast on quite a few television networks globally.

“When we do air stay on April 18th,” she included, “put your wallet absent, set anything at all away that you want to, and sit back again and take pleasure in the demonstrate that you all really a lot deserve.”

The party will be divided into two parts, with a electronic stream jogging from 3am to 9am Sunday (AEST) and showcasing artists these types of as John Legend, Annie Lennox, Frequent, Jacky Cheung, Kesha, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Bublé, Juanes and The Killers and appearances by other stars this sort of as Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Heidi Klum and Sarah Jessica Parker.

That will be adopted by a two-hour linear broadcast that will air at distinct periods relying on the location and incorporate appearances fromOprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, David and Victoria Beckham, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Celine Dion, Lizzo, J Balvin and Andrea Bocelli.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host the all-star party.

Well being experts, frontline clinical workers and environment leaders also will participate in the occasion and urge men and women to heed lockdown constraints.

World-wide Citizen, which has organised the celebration alongside with the WHO, claimed in a assertion Thursday on its web site that the event is not a fundraiser.

“All we want from you is to guidance the global combat in opposition to coronavirus as a result of having motion to assistance the Alongside one another at Residence marketing campaign,” which includes getting a pledge stating that “as a world wide citizen, I’m keeping home!” in accordance to that worldwide advocacy organisation.

