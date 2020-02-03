Rolling Stone Live: Miami, Big Game Party summary for Super Bowl 2020

On Saturday, February 1 Rolling stone went back to the Big Game for a night out with the biggest stars in music and sports. The party took place on SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach and included special performances by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ciara and DJ Khaled, who brought out surprise guests P. Diddy, French Montana, Yo Gotti, Fat Joe, Noreaga, Fabolous and DaniLeigh , followed by DJ Paris Hilton and Vice.

As a regular feature during the Super Bowl weekend for almost a decade, the party cut through the worlds of sports, music and entertainment while honoring the rich history and culture of Miami. Notable attendees were Lil Jon, Nick Lachey, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Tiki Barber, Dr. Oz and more.

The event started Rolling stoneThe 2020 partnership with Can-Am Spyder, which will culminate in an exciting indispensable video series that celebrates the powerful connection between music and driving on public roads. Partygoers had the opportunity to discover the complete Can-Am line-up of Spyder and Ryker three-wheeled vehicles, with on-site displays of all the latest models, including the 2020 Spyder RT. To celebrate Can-Am On-Road and Rolling stoneCan-Am On-Road loves to give back and has donated an entirely new 2020 Spyder RT as the main prize for a good cause. During the event, one lucky winner was selected and all proceeds from the lottery went to Save the Music.

In addition, guests enjoyed the Vivid Seats Backstage, which appeared behind the stage and offered access to VIPs and artists behind the scenes. Luxury brand MCM commemorated their ongoing collaboration with Wilson Sporting Goods with the debut of the special edition MCM x Wilson 100 Year Anniversary Football that was integrated during the event, along with custom MCM brand activations, experiential brand moments and custom MCM looks. CÎROC VODKA, distilled from fine French grapes in the Bordeaux region of France, served special cocktails that brought the ordinary to the extraordinary for an unforgettable evening. Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed coffee and munchkins, thanks to Dunkin ‘.

Finally, those present got a first look at a special collaboration with Elysian Brewing, the exclusive beer of the evening.