Rolling Stone and Music Business Worldwide Close a new deal

Rolling Stone’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation, today announced a strategic investment in Music Business Worldwide – a deal that brings the two publications closer than ever before, adds an additional heavyweight to PMC’s media brands and further enriches Rolling Stone coverage and analysis of the global music industry.

The substantial investment in shares reinforces the global content partnership Rolling Stone and Music Business Worldwide first entered into in 2018. Under the new partnership, MBW – which was established in 2015 to serve the music industry with the latest news and analysis and in 7, Saw 3 million page views in 2019 – his expert business coverage will contribute to Rolling Stone. The music industry news center will also play a role in RS Pro, Rolling Stone’s new package of powerful tools for music industry professionals, and collaborate with Alpha Data, the analysis company that manages the Rolling Stone charts.

Since the acquisition of Rolling Stone by PMC in 2017, the music brand has re-launched its print magazine, modernized its website, launched music cards and added a music business team to its newsroom spread across multiple cities. In January, Rolling Stone also hired two new music reporters in Los Angeles, Samantha Hissong and Ethan Millman, to join the global team.

The new investment paves the way for new revenue models and innovation on top of these movements. Tim Ingham, the London-based founder and publisher of MBW, says: “Five years into the MBW story, we are convinced that PMC has found the perfect partner to join forces. The brands, content and people of PMC are determined by quality, with the power to lead sector discussions about entertainment MBW is pleased to work closely with Alpha Data to gain insight into the industry and we look forward to building on our alliance with Rolling Stone and further to explore strategic opportunities that add tangible value to the music business. ”

“We remain impressed by the strong relationships and expertise of Tim and MBW in the field of music,” says Jay Penske, PMC Chairman and CEO. “In particular, Tim and his talented team have used a world-class, world-class audience with a quality that far exceeds the range of competitors. We see considerable potential in what we are going to build together. “

Rolling Stone recently launched the RS Pro newsletter, the first of a number of new products under the RS Pro brand. Sign up here for the newsletter, read more about the new project here and stay informed for more information about upcoming RS Pro offers.