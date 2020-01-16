Roll-out of January 2020 for Galaxy Note 8, S9 / S9 +

The January 2020 security patch is now being rolled out for the former Samsung flagships, the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9 and S9 +.

Although we continue to wait for the Galaxy S9 and S9 + to receive the Android 10 update, the latest security patch is still welcome as the beta program will hopefully continue in the coming weeks. Disappointing is that we still don’t expect the Galaxy Note 8 to get another OS upgrade, so this patch can ease that pain a bit.

For those with the Galaxy S9 and S9 +, the January 2020 patch will be part of the G96 * FXXS7CTA1 firmware – which has now been rolled out in France. It is only available to those who are still running the Android Pie builds for that S9 because the Android 10 beta is being updated separately. The Galaxy Note 8 gets the patch with firmware N950FXXS8DSL3 in Germany now for Exynos variants (via SamMobile).

We expect both patches to be rolled out globally in the coming days – as is often the case. If you have a smartphone, you can go to your device Settings> System updates and refresh manually to see if it is available for your device. It is worth noting that this patch is limited to those who are not enrolled in the Android 10 beta program for the Galaxy S9 and S9 +. That of course does not apply to the Galaxy Note 8.

If you have seen or have already received the January 2020 patch on your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy Note 8, please let us know in the comments section below where you are located.

More about Samsung:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipQLAwrnKwg (/ embed)