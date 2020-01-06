Roku TV Ready gives total control over your soundbar with a TV remote control

Loading...

One of the best features of the HDMI ARC connection is being able to control basic functions of your soundbar such as volume and power with your TV remote control. Now Roku’s new Roku TV Ready initiative goes one step further, allowing soundbar makers to work with Roku software so that you can control everything on your soundbar – from EQ to sound modes – all from your Roku TV remote.

The first manufacturer on the list has been partner TCL for years, and has committed to release at least one Roku soundbar in 2020. Sound United and the renowned audio company Denon have also promised to launch some Roku TV Ready audio products, so you can control their high-quality sound machines from the Roku TV Remote.

In practice, the new program means that if you have a Roku TV Ready soundbar connected to your Roku TV, you can essentially put the remote control somewhere in a drawer. All parameters are available via the TV screen menu and all controls can be performed with your Roku TV remote control. Roku TV Ready functions are expected to be delivered to Roku TV models through the Roku operating system in the coming year, while manufacturers can jump on board simply by contacting Roku directly,

“Our goal is to make the TV experience incredibly simple, accessible and fun. Roku devices continue to make millions of consumers happy for these reasons. And now with this new program we hope to make it super easy to set up and operate sound bars and audio / video receivers with only a Roku TV remote, “said Mark Ely, Vice President, Retail Product Strategy at Roku, at CES 2020 on January 6. “Meanwhile, consumer electronics brands are benefiting from offering their products more attractively to our large and committed audience.”

In a separate announcement, Roku revealed that it has worked with a number of new manufacturers to launch new Roku TV models in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States. These include Element, HiSense, TCL, Philips, RCA, Walmart’s onn, Westinghouse, with TCL remaining true to the platform. As usual, all of these televisions will support at least one form of HDR – Dolby Vision or HDR10, or both – and will start Roku OS (duh!).

Updated 1-6-2020 at 8:00 AM: This article has been updated to clarify that Roku Ready is primarily designed to integrate sound bars and other audio devices with Roku TVs.

