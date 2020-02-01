Roku and Fox close last minute deal for broadcast of Super Bowl

Samsung is filming a football match with 8K cameras

The Super Bowl is the largest TV event of the year. This year is the best way to watch the Super Bowl by streaming Fox TV channels in 4K HDR, for a while it seemed that you could not watch the game in its full glory thanks to Fox who does not have his distribution agreement with Roku renewed. Thanks to a last-minute deal, you can now watch the game on the Fox channels on Roku.

In a late Friday statement, Fox said, “We are delighted that we have reached a successful agreement with Roku. Fox’s leading suite of apps will continue to be available on the Roku platform.” Roku replied: “We are delighted that we have reached an agreement with Fox to distribute Fox channels on the Roku platform. Roku customers can stream the Super Bowl through Fox Now, Fox Sports and NFL among other ways.” The other ways you can watch the game in HDTV 1080p are via a cable; satellite; Over-the-Air (OTA) with an antenna; or one of the many TV streaming services.

TV STREAMING SERVICES

Cord cutters can watch the game on a computer via the FoxSports website or with the help of one of these live TV streaming services – if that service has a locally connected Fox channel.

AT&T TV now

AT&T TV now costs $ 65 a month and includes Fox. Enter your zip code to see which local networks it offers in your area.

FuboTV

FuboTV costs $ 55 a month and includes Fox. FuboTV claims that it will support streaming of the game in 4K. Consult the list of local Fubo channels to see if Fox or other local networks are offered in your area.

Hulu with live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $ 55 a month and includes Fox. Enter your zip code to see which local networks it offers in your area.

Sling TV

I love Sling TV very much, but the Blue package of $ 30 per month contains Fox in only 17 markets. View the local channels of Sling TV to see that it is available in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $ 50 a month and includes Fox. Enter your zip code to see if Fox is offered in your area in the field at the bottom of the page.

Do you have none of these? You can try them for free for at least a week. My favorites are Sling TV and YouTube TV.

YAHOO, NFL APPS AND COMPUTERS

You can also stream the game from Yahoo via the Yahoo and Yahoo Sports apps. You can also view it on the NFL app. But damn it, you can’t cast the game to your TV or another big screen with these apps. An NFL representative has also said that you will watch the game, in 1080pHD, using the Roku NFL app.

If you don’t have what you need for the chic way to stream the game, there are many other alternatives. For example, you can easily view the large game on your computer by streaming it from the Fox website. You do not have to sign up for anything or subscribe to a streaming service. Just switch on your PC and go to the game.

How to view the game in 4K HDR

To stream the Super Bowl and its pre-show in 4K HDR, you need exactly the right configuration.

4K HDR TV AND HDMI CABLE

To start with, you need a 4K HDR compatible TV. Use the largest and best possible screen that you can get. For $ 4,999 I personally propose the 77-inch LG C9 OLED TV. Look at it this way: that is still almost half of what a single Super Bowl ticket costs you.

You can still stream the game in full 4K HDR if you use an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube via the Fox Sports app. You can also see the Chiefs and 49ers fighting with an AppleTV 4K. Although this gives you 4K quality, the colors, contrast and brightness will surpass with Standard Dynamic Range (SDR). The cheapest way to do this, at a list price of $ 49.99, is with a Fire Stick.

Regardless of which device you use to get the best streaming experience from Fox, you must create a Fox Sports profile. No profile, no 4K HDR.

This must in turn be connected to the internet via an HDMI cable. Do not believe that people who say you have to pay a lot of money for a nice cable. Ten dollars is all you need to get a good 4K HDR-compatible HDMI cable. For 8K and more you need an Ultra High Speed ​​HDMI cable, but that is still years away.

GOOD HOME INTERNET

You also need a lot of internet bandwidth to view the game. To view 4K HDR without glitches, Netflix recommends at least 25 Mbps and Fox Sports as well. With a good internet connection at home you have to be good to go.

If you try to view it on a smartphone or tablet via 4G LTE … well, good luck. The telephone companies can provide the speed you need, but many other people will compete for that bandwidth. And if you’re in Wyoming, for example, where the average download speed is just below 20 Mbps, you won’t be happy.

Even with OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren smartphone with its AMOLED 6.67-inch display, are you really going to even see or appreciate the game in 4K HDR? I do not think so.

STREAMING MEDIA PLAYER

You also need the right streaming device. For the full 4K HDR experience you need an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube via the Fox Sports app. After this last minute battle division fight between Fox and Roku, you can also use a high-end Roku. For Roku, my recommendations are the Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere +, Roku Streaming Stick + or Roku Ultra 4K / UHD TV models with Roku OS built-in. My choice is the Roku Ultra 4K.

Also: The beautiful Super Bowl ad from Google shows how sad the future will be

You can also see Chiefs and 49ers fighting with an AppleTV 4K. But although this gives you 4K quality, the colors, contrast and brightness will surpass with the standard dynamic range (SDR).

FOX SPORTS ACCOUNT

Finally, you must create a Fox Sports profile to get the best streaming experience from Fox. No profile, no 4K HDR.

So now that Roku and Fox have buried the hatchet, we are finally ready for some football. Let’s hope Fox can handle the load as millions of fans tune into the big game in 4K HDR.

