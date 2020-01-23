Rojas hopes for a happy third time at Victory

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into football,” said Rojas on Thursday.

Carlos Salvachua, Victory’s new coach, says he wants to use the kiwi-wide man if he can.

“For me as soon as possible … he’s a good professional and trained this morning,” said the Spaniard of Rojas, who has been training alone since his decision to return to the A-League – mostly running.

It was a kind of roller coaster ride for a man who was at his feet when he not only won the Young Player of the Year award but also the Johnny Warren Medal that same season, an award that was given to him by his Colleagues.

That was in the 2012/13 season, and when he left Victory for the first time to sign for Bundesliga club Stuttgart, big things were expected of him.

Local fans called him the “Kiwi Messi” when he blinded the wing for both Victory and the NZ national team.

But it is fair to ask whether he meets the – perhaps too high – expectations that he has as the best player in the league as a 22-year-old?

It is not an easy task for a player to survive six seasons in Europe. Holland, Denmark and Switzerland, where he spent most of his time, may not be in the big five leagues, but competition is fierce and standards are high.

Rojas himself is refreshingly honest about how his career has developed so far.

“I learned a lot both as a player and as a person,” he said.

A fresh-faced Rojas on his first assignment at Victory 2011. Credit: Vincent Caligiuri

“It was a time of ups and downs, but I enjoyed it a lot and I think it made me the type of player I’m happy with at the moment when I only play compulsory football and play in the leagues. “

“I don’t consider this a failure. I went with the mindset to take on the challenge I was given. It was sometimes difficult, but it helped me to become a better player.”

“The change from the A-League to the Bundesliga and the engagement in a club like Stuttgart were quite a step forward, and I definitely felt it.

“It definitely took a while to get my rhythm over there. As a footballer, you don’t really know what will happen if you make this leap in faith and go to these different places.”

Rojas admits that he hoped for a quieter career. But Melbourne has always been his refuge and there is no reason why he won’t shine again.

“As a footballer, your performance really depends on many factors,” he said.

“I have always felt very comfortable here at Victory and I think that has contributed to some of the achievements that I have produced here.

“If you feel good as a footballer, you are sometimes able to do things that you would never have thought of before.”

Michael Lynch is the chief soccer reporter for The Age and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

Most seen in sports

Loading