Rohit Sharma: Dhoni doesn’t know what’s going on

India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma said he had no idea what was going on with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Nothing has been heard since India pulled out of the World Cup last year.

With the IPL’s indefinite postponement, India’s chances of a comeback seem to be getting slimmer, Dhoni has been playing cricket for months now.

In an Instagram chat with former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, Rohit said, “There is no news about Dhoni.”

“We don’t know what’s going on with him. We never heard any news about him. The World Cup final was in July. From there, we haven’t heard anything yet, I don’t know, ”Rohit said during the live chat.

Rohit said in his usual tongue that anyone who wants to know about Dhoni should contact him personally.

When MS Dhoni does not play cricket, he is off the radar. He is muddy. Those who want to know, you can go straight to him and you will know that he lives in Ranchi.

“You can’t go now, but after the lockdown, you can take a car or bike or go to his place and ask him what are you going to do? Will you play or not? He said:

Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are of the opinion that it will be difficult to make a comeback after a self-imposed exile for so long.

