Roger Waters sets dates for This Is Not a Drill tour

Just over a year after the end of his monumental Us + Them tour, Roger Waters will hit the road again this summer for a North American summer tour called This Is Not a Drill.

He will present a whole new show, this time in the round. The trek, which finds it in the arenas, starts on July 8 in Pittsburgh and heads west and center before ending in Dallas on October 3, exactly one month before election day in the United States.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale January 10 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information on tickets, visit the artist’s website.

Waters discussed the tour in a video ad that featured him rehearsing “Comfortably Numb”, “Sheep”, his solo song “The Powers That Be” and others with his group.

“As the clock ticks faster and faster and until it goes out, it seemed like a good thing to fuss about it, that’s why I’m going on the road,” he said. declared. “To be frank, we have to change the way we organize ourselves as a human race or die. This tour will be part of a worldwide movement of people concerned about others to make the necessary change. This is why we are going on the road. That’s why we talk to each other in pubs. That’s why this conversation has to be on everyone’s lips, constantly, all the time, because it’s so important. So I hope you will all come to the concerts. It is not an exercise. “

The timing of the polling day tour is no accident. Waters’ latest trek has been politically charged, with images mocking Donald Trump and his dangerous rhetoric on the hits he wrote for Pink Floyd. He used songs like “Money” and “Us and Them” to show how he sees the powers that tear people apart and remind fans that people can work together toward an ideal future.

“[The new tour] will be even more political than Us + Them – political and human,” Waters told Rolling Stone in 2019. “We were listening to songs and watching setlists today. We were talking, how should we ‘call? I shouldn’t give that, but I don’t care because it will probably change everything, but imagine the iconic helicopter that normally comes before’ Happiest Days’ and ‘Brick 2’ – that noise we all know and I love – and imagine a megaphone, someone has abused this device before, I know – but, “This is not an exercise.” I thought it might be a good title for the show : This Is Not a Drill. The ruling class is killing us. “

As for the content of the tour, Waters said it would be something new. “It will not be prohibited,” he said. “My job is to think,” Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever? “This is what I have spent the past 50 years doing, expressing myself.”

Roger Waters tour dates

July 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 21 – Quebec City, QC @ Center Videotron

July 23 – Montreal, QC @ Center Bell

July 25 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

July 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 30 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

August 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

August 5 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

August 15 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

August 18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

August 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

August 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 29 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

September 2 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

September 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

September 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 16 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

September 19 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

September 21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 3 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center