Roger Stone on Newsmax TV: Nixon would have survived in the Internet age

It is difficult to compare the impeachment of President Donald Trump to the impeachment of former Presidents Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon. However, had the internet been available in 1973, Nixon’s presidency would have “survived,” political strategist and longtime Trump friend Roger Stone told Newsmax TV on Thursday.

At Nixon’s time, there were “three television channels that dominated and completely controlled political discourse,” Stone told America Talks Live moderator John Cardillo. Stone added that the major newspapers, including the Washington Post, which spread the news about the Watergate hotel break-in, and the New York Times, were as opposed to him as the major magazines.

Stone also admitted that without Twitter, Trump would “probably” not have been elected.

“Remember that in 2016 we reached the point where the country was so disgusted by Washington politics and politicians that they were finally ready to turn to someone who didn’t have a political background, someone who was not a general who was not a governor, senator or congressman, “said Stone, a longstanding friend of the president. “You were ready to take on a businessman and it has certainly proven to be good for our economy.”

The impeachment lawsuit against Nixon, he added, lasted about two years and was a “constant drop, drop, drop” of additional information, and finally there was a “national consensus” among Democrats and Republicans that Nixon had to go. There was also a widespread belief that he was doing the right thing for the United States by resigning.

Clinton was indicted but not convicted, and Democrats took seats in the House of Representatives in the following election, “which was a direct reaction” after the Republicans took advantage of him, Stone said.

With Trump, Stone said that he thinks his defense team – especially Jay Sekulow – has done a good job defining the issues and feels good with Congress membership.

Stone added that he “likes the idea”. Representative Mark Meadows, RNC, is reportedly being pushed to become Trump’s chief of staff, but it’s also important to recognize, “Donald Trump will always be his own chief of staff.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Stone spoke about Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, saying he was “underestimated” at his own risk.

“I think people underestimate how hard it is,” Stone said. “He also knows the law.

“I think he exposed massive corruption,” Stone added. “I think it is likely to go further than the Bidens. It could overturn the Obama administration’s legacy.”

Stone later moved to Newsmax TV’s “The Howie Carr Show,” where he abused the state of much of the mainstream media.

“You can see it in their reviews,” Stone said. “Nobody watches this garbage because it’s just a constant line of democratic propaganda. And they recycle the same thing over and over again.”

Stone did not talk about his November conviction for witness manipulation and lies to Congress about his quest for emails hacked by Russians that could harm Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election offer.

Carr defended Stone after the performance, however, and said he was wrongfully convicted of his ties to the president. He added that Stone would raise his case, which is why he did not mention the conviction.

