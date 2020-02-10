Roger Hodgson from Supertramp brings tour to Budweiser Gardens

Roger Hodgson will perform in the Start.ca Performance Stage on November 24 (file photo of Postmedia Network)

Roger Hodgson, the legendary singer-songwriter Supertramp, will bring his Breakfast in America tour in November to the Budweiser Gardens in London.

He will perform at the Start.ca Performance Stage on November 24.

Hodgson is touring in support of the classic hitalbum, Breakfast in America, which sold 25 million copies worldwide after it was released in 1979, the same year the band performed at Western University.

The album produced a series of hit singles, including The Logical Song, Goodbye Stranger, Take the Long Way Home, and Breakfast in America. Other Supertramp hits written by Hodgson are Dreamer, School, Fool’s Overture and It’s Raining Again.

Tickets, which can be purchased on Friday at 10:00 am, are $ 62.50 to $ 102.50 (plus service charge). They are available at the ticket booth at 99 Dundas St., online at budweisergardens.com or by calling 1-866-455-2849.

