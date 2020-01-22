Roger Federer wins easily and meets Australian arch enemy John Millman

Over time, these moments seem to be more inexplicable the older Federer is. This is especially true for the athletics that are required to pull them through. Superhuman touches can be explained to some extent, but this athleticism after so many years of physical punishment is stunning.

Federer’s test in the third round on Friday will be somewhat tougher than in the second round. He meets Australian John Millman [No. 47], who beat Federer in four sets at the 2018 US Open.

Millman defeated Polish No. 31 seed Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets earlier that night in front of a noisy Australian crowd at the Melbourne Arena. Federer is worshiped in Melbourne as if he were a local. It will be interesting to see how the players will be received on Friday.

“I practiced a lot with him, I almost passed out when I played against him in New York [at the US Open]. It was so hot. He had no problem, he’s from Queensland, ”said Federer after his win.

“Incredibly tough opponents, not many people out there are fitter than him and that’s the one I expect the most.”

Millman said about playing Federer again: “The good news is that I’m going out there and you’re going 0-0. What you can expect from me, my coaching team, friends, family, what they can all expect from me, is that I go out there and let it rip.

“Regardless of the score at the end of the day, I’ll go out there and leave everything out there. If the lightning strikes twice, I wouldn’t say no to it. Look, that’s what you want to do. You get dressed.” I don’t do sports because I don’t want these moments. Fighting someone like Roger at home, it’s pretty cool.

“The way I see it, you take a couple of snapshots, you have a few of those memorable moments when you hopefully finish playing tennis and think it was pretty cool. That was one of those moments. That was one. ” from those really special nights in Arthur Ashe, full of people. “

Federer’s opponent on Wednesday evening, Krajinovic, has a very good backhand and a good forehand but doesn’t move as well. Sometimes, even if he washed that backhand to Federer’s toes, the Swiss champion dug the ball out.

But he not only dug out the ball, but struck it back to the Serb as if it had not been hit by half a volley. This was one of Federer’s strengths throughout his career, but in the first set it was the culmination of his master class in counter-punching.

The first sentence, over 20 minutes, was the definition of a walkover. The second went much longer and was not so easy, the third won easily with Federer.

Even the presence of the former world champion Janko Tipsaravic as coach of Krajinovic could not stimulate the Serbs to seriously harm Federer.

Tipsarevic lost over five sets to Federer in a famous Australian Open match at Rod Laver Arena in 2008, the decisive set ending 10: 8. The length of this game then pushed back Lleyton Hewitt’s match against Marcos Baghdatis, and their clash didn’t end until 4:30 the next morning.

When Federer reaches the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, he will do it without playing a seed or a top 40 player.

But he has the third round and Millman has to worry first.

Anthony is a sports reporter at The Age.

