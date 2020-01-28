Roger Federer makes it almost impossible with an incredible quarter-final victory over Tennys Sandgren

Federer left the field in the middle of the third set – when he was 3-0 behind – to take a medical break because he confirmed that it was a groin complaint.

“I don’t know if you can call it an injury, it’s just pain and problems and I have to find out now,” he said.

“Two good nights of sleep and doctors and physiotherapists, and hopefully we’ll find out that it’s actually not a bad thing, it’s just a groin area that got very tight. I’m confident, but we’ll find out.”

He lost the set 2-6 and saved four match points at 4: 5 and three more in the tie-breaker in the fourth set to somehow stay alive and force the competition to a decisive set.

His opponent – obviously insane because he was stolen so many match balls – got lost and Federer’s class shone through.

“I think I was incredibly lucky today,” said the Swiss champions to the audience after the game.

“I was just hoping that he wouldn’t beat the winner on this one point.

“As the game went on, I felt better again, the pressure eased and I just tried to play.

“I didn’t deserve this, but I’m standing here and I’m obviously very, very happy.”

His groin complaints were not the only thing Federer had to deal with.

At the beginning of the third sentence, Federer had problems when a line judge told the umpire that he swore out loud after missing a stroke.

After Federer received an obscenity code violation from Marijana Veljovic, he first approached her and then went to the back of the court to confront the lineage woman.

It was nothing the Australian crowd was used to seeing Federer, and most of the Rod Laver Arena seemed stunned.

Late in the fourth set, the tables turned and it was Sandgren’s turn to deal with the unexpected.

Not only did he have to mentally free himself from losing four match balls, he was also injured when a ball girl ran across the back of his leg and knelt on his calf.

“I just broke my leg,” he said to the chair umpire, and took another 30 seconds to reach out.

He wanted to make three more match balls – one on his serve – but Federer made him earn every point, and Sandgren couldn’t put the last ball away.

Federer, since Jimmy Connors the oldest man to reach the semi-finals in a Grand Slam at the 1991 US Open, will compete against world No. 2 winner Novak Djokovic and high-ranking Canadian Milos Raonic.

The win also makes 102 in Melbourne Park for Federer to outperform Wimbledon and ensure that he has won more games at the Australian Open than any other Grand Slam.

