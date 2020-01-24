Roger Federer displaces John Millman in the classic and reaches the fourth round

Roger Federer got through a fright when he reached the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The six-time former winner and 20-time Grand Slam champion prevailed against John Millman in a fifth set tie-break with 4: 6, 7: 6, 6: 4, 4: 6, 7: 6.

Millman, who defeated the Swiss at the 2018 US Open, had won eight to four points in the first to tenth final set.

“It was tough. Thank God it’s a great tie, otherwise I would have lost it,” Federer admitted after the game at Eurosport.

“I think John played a great match. It depended on the wire, maybe a little luck. I had to stay focused, make the right decisions. He kept coming up with the idea of ​​what he wanted.”

“I thought, ‘OK, I didn’t play that badly.’ I was just about to explain myself at the press conference. What a match. John deserved more than half of it.”

Novak Djokovic also made progress after beating Yoshihito Nishioka with straight sets, while Milos Raonic defeated the sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

There were a few big surprises in the women’s draw when 24-year-old Grand Slam champion Serena Williams was beaten by Chinese Wang Qiang.

15-year-old Coco Gauff defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka and secured fourth place in Melbourne with a direct set win.